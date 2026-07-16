Clarksville Obituary: Lisa Poindexter

Clarksville, TN – Lisa Poindexter passed away recently at her home in Palmyra, leaving behind cherished memories for those who knew her.
Lisa’s most recent career was as an Electrician at Trane Company in Clarksville. She enjoyed her work there until her health no longer permitted. Additionally, Lisa found joy and fulfillment as a devoted animal lover. She deeply enjoyed caring for her dogs and the companionship they provided throughout her life.
Survivors include her sons, Markus Byard and Daniel Byard; her sisters, Linda Jundquist and Leilani Fagel; her two grandchildren, Tobias and Tiberius Byard; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Lisa’s wishes, her Earthly remains will be cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Lisa’s presence will be remembered with respect and fondness. Her commitment to her work and her devotion to her beloved animals serve as enduring reminders of the compassion and integrity she brought to all aspects of her life.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com