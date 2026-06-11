Austin Peay State University Announces First-Ever Health and Performance Summit for Strength, Science and Healthcare Leaders

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Health and Human Performance will host its inaugural Health and Performance Summit on Saturday, October 17th, 2026. The one-day event will bring together leaders in strength and conditioning, sports science, healthcare and tactical performance inside the university’s Health Professions Building.

Programming will feature nationally recognized experts whose work has shaped performance in athletic, clinical and military settings. Scheduled speakers include Dr. Bill Burgos, former NBA head strength coach; Julien Blin, CEO of Upside Global and a leading voice in sports technology; and physical therapist Dr. Andy Barr, who has over 25 years of experience in elite sport, including the NBA and Premier League.

The event is designed for strength and conditioning coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, healthcare professionals, sport scientists, fitness business leaders and military human performance practitioners seeking innovative, evidence-based strategies they can apply immediately in their work. Much of that practical focus comes from the summit’s location.

“Few places are positioned the way Austin Peay State University is,” said Dr. Tim Leszczak, chair of the Department of Health and Human Performance. “We sit at the crossroads of Nashville’s rapidly growing strength and conditioning community and Fort Campbell’s internationally respected military performance enterprise. Hosting this summit in our new Health Professions Building allows us to bring those worlds together in a space designed for collaboration, innovation and applied learning.”

In addition to educational sessions and networking opportunities, attendees can earn continuing education credit through the National Strength and Conditioning Association and the College Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association.

Registration is now open. Early-bird pricing is available at $150 through August 21st, with registration increasing to $200.00 after that date.

Organizations interested in showcasing products, services or career opportunities can also participate through a limited number of sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities. Sponsorship packages range from exhibitor-level participation to a presenting sponsorship that includes speaking opportunities, premium visibility and category exclusivity.

For registration information, sponsorship opportunities and a complete summit schedule, visit www.apsu.edu/health-and-performance-summit.

About the APSU Department of Health and Human Performance

The Austin Peay State University Department of Health and Human Performance educates students to promote lifelong health, advance human performance, and strengthen communities through evidence-based practice and applied learning. The department offers bachelor’s degrees in kinesiology and health and human performance, preparing graduates for careers in education, fitness, wellness, and allied health fields.

At the graduate level, the department offers advanced programs in public health, speech-language pathology, healthcare administration, and performance enhancement and coaching, equipping professionals to lead, serve, and innovate across diverse healthcare and performance settings.