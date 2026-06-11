Clarksville Obituary: Donna Kaye Bentley

Clarksville, TN – Donna Kaye Bentley, born on June 24th, 1968, peacefully passed away on June 6th, 2026, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Her life, marked by dedication both to her family and her community, leaves a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Donna was known for her warm spirit and generous nature, qualities that shone brightly in her role as a loving mother and grandmother. She cherished every moment spent with her children and grandchildren, who were the heart of her world. Her commitment and care extended into her work as a Lyft driver, where she connected with many in her community, offering more than just lyfts — but genuine kindness and companionship.

She is survived by her beloved son, Jeffery Egnor, and his wife Amanda, and her cherished daughter, Amber Havner, along with Amber’s husband, Jim. Donna’s joy was also found in her four grandchildren: Ryan, Keith, Connor, and Emma, all of whom brought immense happiness and pride to her life.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Lloyd Bentley and Mary Emma Anderson Bentley, whose legacy lives on through the values and love they instilled in her.

Her family, friends, and all those touched by her kindness will remember Donna Kaye Bentley as a devoted and compassionate soul whose presence enriched their lives. Her memory will forever remain treasured by those who had the privilege to know her.