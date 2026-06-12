Clarksville Obituary: Katherine (Kathy) Ann Blackburn

Clarksville, TN – Katherine (Kathy) Ann Blackburn, 61, beloved mother, teacher, writer, and wandering spirit, flew away from Clarksville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, May 12th, 2026.

Kathy was a migrating bird, a lifelong autodidact, an educator, authority-questioner, and rebel who occasionally liked to get into trouble. An earthy mama, she soaked up nature—birds, bees, herbs, trees, rocks, and seeds.

She had a gift for thrifting and collecting well-worn antiques, secondhand art, chunky pottery, odd trinkets, rainbow mugs, and copper jewelry. She thought deeply, devoured good literature, and embraced spirituality as a “different brand of Jesus gal,” joyfully “healed and free from all that flipping toxic fundamentalism.

Music moved her deeply; she held a particular affection for Steely Dan. Her humor was impish, sharp, and wicked. She made a decadent cherry almond ricotta cake, adored her Instant Pot, and never missed a chance to help someone in need.But more than anything, Kathy’s greatest treasures were her “peoples”: Maggie, Jacob, Katherine, and Benjamin. Her universe revolved around them, and she spoke of them with endless pride and dedication.

Her highest callings were motherhood, writing, and advocacy for homebirth and Classical Charlotte Mason education, and the nurturing of those around her to be freer than they had ever been. She home educated her children through high school with the same curiosity and passion that shaped her own life, rejoicing in their intellect, creativity, accomplishments, goodness, and delighting in their brilliance in every sense of the word.

She was a compassionate listener and excellent conversationalist who asked extraordinary questions and listened with her whole self. She never shied away from deep and challenging subjects, personal joys, or hard things.

Born September 22nd, 1964, at Naval Station Newport in Rhode Island, Kathy was the curious and capricious redheaded first child of Patricia and James Blackburn. She grew up bicycling the streets of Hobart, Indiana, and Hudson, Ohio, carrying with her a lifelong love of language, literature, and learning.

She studied English and Linguistics at The Ohio State University before earning both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in English from The University of Akron and completing doctoral coursework at Case Western Reserve University. Her passion for education, cultural understanding, and thoughtful inquiry shaped countless students and readers throughout her life.

Kathy is survived by her life’s masterpieces, Margaret, Jacob, Katherine and Benjamin, her mother Patricia MacKenzie-Buck, her lifelong mentor and spiritual guide Aunt Joyce Blackburn, siblings, Kristin, Ross, and Kipp, special cousin, Rodney Ochs, cherished friends Denice and Toby Hazlett, aunts and uncles Janet and Bob Ochs, Bob and Cathy Blackburn, and their families.

And, of course, cats Sarah (Plunky), Vivets, and Kevin, the big orange boi with seven brain cells. She was preceded by cherished grandparents, Louise and Sam Blackburn, father James Blackburn, and stepfather Bradley Buck. She is reunited with a plethora of cats, dogs, and chickens. She leaves behind shelves of beloved books, time-softened scarves, an AWOL Blapto, a lonely soup pot, an annoying rubber chicken, and a great many people who will forever hear her voice asking the very best questions. Now, daughters of mine, you can have that funky jacket.

Contributions and cards in memory of Kathy may be sent to support her children. Additionally, a GoFundMe has been set up for the children: www.gofundme.com/f/mutual-aid-for-kathys-amazing-children