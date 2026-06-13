APSU Women’s Golf Announces Promotion of Assistant Coach Maggie Glass to Director of Golf Operations

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s golf coach Jessica Combs promoted Austin Peay State University alum Maggie Glass to Director of Golf Operations, Friday. Glass also retains her title as assistant coach, after joining Combs’ staff following her collegiate career with the Govs in May 2025.

During her first season on the coaching staff, the APSU Govs earned wins at both Samford’s Huntsville Intercollegiate and Murray State’s Jan Weaver Invitational in March and May, respectively. The Govs also earned a runner-up finish at South Dakota State’s Jackrabbit Invitational in October.

A four-year letterwinner for the Governors from 2021-25, Glass was a member of APSU’s 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Championship team, the first conference title in program history.

In the classroom during her playing career, Glass was a four-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar, a two-time College Sports Communicators Academic All-District selection, an eight-time Dean’s List selection in as many semesters, and earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor following her freshman campaign.

For news and updates throughout the offseason, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsWGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.