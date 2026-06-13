Clarksville Obituary: Donald Ray Lockhart

Clarksville, TN – Donald Ray Lockhart, age 77 formerly of Erin, TN, passed away Sunday, May 31st, 2026 at Quality Center for Rehab in Lebanon, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12:00pm Tuesday, June 16th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in McDonald Cemetery.
The Lockhart family will receive friends from 10:00am until the hour of service Tuesday at noon.
Donald entered this life on November 21st, 1948 in Erin, TN, son to the late Luther and Pear Lockhart. Donald retired after a fruitful career at TVA where he was known as “Lucky”. He had a passion for the outdoors and nature; and enjoyed birdwatching and building birdhouses.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his siblings, William Thomas Mathis, Raymond Lockhart, Commodore Lockhart, Harold Lockhart, Melvin Lockhart, Leola Tanner, Marcelle Grice, Vera Triplett, Marie Agy, Estelle Hughes, Julia Lewellyn, Mary Hughey, Ronald Carlton, Cherry Lynn Lockhart, Brindi Gayle Lockhart, and Terry Perkins Lockhart.
Donald leaves behind his loving sons, Brian Lockhart, Dustin Lockhart; and brother, Gary Lockhart.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com