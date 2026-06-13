Cross Creek Clays to Host 8th Annual Night Stalker & Legion Memorial Shoot in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Cross Creek Clays will host the 8th Annual Night Stalker & Legion Memorial Shoot June 26th–28th, 2026, continuing a powerful tradition of honoring the fallen members of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), the Night Stalkers, and the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), known as the Legion.

Throughout the course, each shooting station is dedicated to a fallen service member, serving as a meaningful tribute to their lives, service, and sacrifice.

Since its inception, the event has become a cornerstone fundraiser for organizations supporting these elite military communities. Over the past seven years, the shoot has raised nearly $300,000 for the Night Stalker Association and Special Forces Association Chapter 38, which provide vital resources to active-duty soldiers and the families of the fallen. In the last two years alone, more than $200,000 has been raised, reflecting the continued generosity and support of the Cross Creek Clays community.

“Every year, we come together not just to shoot, but to honor, remember, and give back,” said Joe Calabrace, owner of Cross Creek Clays and a former member of the original Night Stalkers. “This event means a great deal to me personally, but more importantly, it brings people together in support of the families who have sacrificed so much.”

The 2025 event welcomed over 380 shooters and surpassed $100,000 raised for the second consecutive year. Organizers look forward to building on that momentum in 2026.

Beyond the competition, the weekend offers a unique opportunity for attendees to connect with members of these elite units, view operational equipment, and experience a static aircraft display.

A highlight of the weekend is the 160th SOAR (A) flyover and aerial demonstration, open to the public and set to begin around 8:30am on Saturday, June 27th. A signature part of the event each year, the demonstration features both a Blackhawk and a Little Bird out of Fort Campbell, KY, giving attendees and the community a rare chance to experience these incredible aircraft in action.

Cross Creek Clays is proud to welcome By Light/Veraxx Professional IT Services LLC as the 2026 Title Sponsor. Their support of mission-critical operations and national defense makes them a natural partner for an event dedicated to honoring America’s most elite service members.

Registration is now open through ScoreChaser, and sponsorship opportunities remain available.

Cross Creek Clays is located at 3975 Jarman Hollow Road in Palmyra, TN.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.crosscreekclays.com/night-stalker/.

About Cross Creek Clays

Cross Creek Clays is one of the nation’s premier sporting clays destinations, located in Palmyra, TN, just 20 minutes from downtown Clarksville. Open to the public and welcoming shooters of all skill levels, Cross Creek Clays offers a first-class experience for recreational shooters and competitive events alike.

For more information, call 931.999.8190 or visit www.crosscreekclays.com