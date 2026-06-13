Austin Peay State University College of Arts & Letters Highlights Achievement with 2025-26 Awards Announcement

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Arts & Letters (CoAL) has announced its 2025-2026 Student Leadership Award and Distinguished Alumni Award recipients, recognizing six outstanding students and six alumni whose achievements and service exemplify the college’s mission.

“Our distinguished alumni embody the promise of a College of Arts & Letters education: creative, courageous and committed to the public good,” said Dr. Buzz Hoon, dean of the College of Arts & Letters. “They’ve transformed their APSU experience into meaningful impact across their fields and communities. Our student leaders, with their talent and resolve, strengthen this campus every day, and we’re deeply grateful for their example.”

Student Leadership Awards (2025-2026)

• Department of Art + Design – Lily Goodowens

Goodowens is a Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio arts student with a multidisciplinary practice in letterpress, type design, printmaking, collage and installation. She has led the Print Club, served as a gallery assistant, installed exhibitions from the APSU Permanent Art Collection, worked at Lorenzo Swinton Gallery, interned at Hatch Show Print, and completed a CECA-funded internship at the Chautauqua Institution’s School of Visual Arts.

• Department of Communication – Macy Short

A professional communication major with a graphic design minor, Short revitalized APSU’s PRSSA chapter. As a junior, she interned with CoAL and supported the college’s social media, press releases and design—demonstrating creative, strategic communication and leadership recognized by faculty and staff.

• Department of History & Philosophy – Jennifer Plascencia

A senior history major preparing for a secondary education career, Plascencia served as History Club president and was the member networking officer for the National Society of Leadership and Success. Plascencia was also named Student Leader of the Month, completed a curatorial internship at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center and has worked as a CMCSS substitute teacher.

• Department of Languages & Literature – Dakota Donahue

Donahue is an Honors College senior majoring in English with a minor in creative writing and publishing. She received the CECA Creative Writing Community Steward Award and has been a Writing Center leader since her freshman year, developing resources and organizing events to expand student support. She served as assistant marketing director for the 2025 Zone 3 Writers’ Festival and as assistant events coordinator for Zone 3, helping produce the Visiting Writers Series.

• Department of Music – Aidan McKinney

A music education major and trumpet player, McKinney serves as section leader and music captain in the Governor’s Own Marching Band and as president of APSU’s NAfME chapter. A familiar presence at athletics events with the Pep Band, he is admired by peers and exemplifies APSU student leadership.

• Department of Theatre & Dance – Allie Pyka

A senior in musical theatre, Pyka has performed on APSU stages since her first year, from mainstage to student-led productions, and has supported university initiatives through galas, PR events and promotional/training videos. Her consistency, professionalism and positive influence set a high standard for her peers.

Distinguished Alumni (2025-2026)

• Department of Art + Design – Chad Malone, senior graphic designer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory

A graphic designer and digital illustrator with over 11 years of experience, Malone earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts in visual communication from APSU in 2013 and his Master of Fine Arts in graphic design from the University of Memphis in 2019. He currently serves on the Central Graphics Team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, creating science-focused diagrams and illustrations as well as displays, signage and event campaigns for DOE directorates. Previously, he was a marketing graphic designer at True Temper Sports, developing brand and product graphics across multiple divisions.

• Department of Communication – Will Roberts, assistant vice president of communications at Ardent Health

Roberts earned his Bachelor of Science in communication, cum laude, from APSU in 2016 and his Master of Arts in 2018. As an undergraduate, he served as Student Government Association president and Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity president and was active in Omicron Delta Kappa and Order of Omega; as a graduate student, he was a graduate teaching assistant in the Department of Communication. At Ardent Health, he leads enterprise-level communications, partnering with senior leaders on executive messaging, corporate reputation, and crisis and change management. He provides executive-level counsel and coordinates cross-functional response with operations, HR, legal and clinical teams to move organizations from complexity to clarity.

• Department of History & Philosophy – Phillip Christie, financial advisor at Edward Jones

Christie is a financial advisor, entrepreneur, and proud 9 graduate of APSU, where he earned a bachelor’s in philosophy and a master’s in history. His professional journey has included teaching at both the high school and collegiate level, as well as founding and operating a successful process-serving business. Today, he works with families and business owners to build sound financial strategies and pursue long-term financial security. He is grateful for the foundation that APSU’s Department of History & Philosophy provided and remains committed to serving his community.

• Department of Languages & Literature – Taylor Emery, assistant professor of English at Austin Peay State University

Emery is a two-time graduate of APSU, where she received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts in English. She is an assistant professor in the Department of Languages & Literature, after beginning her career as a paraprofessional and then as an adjunct with the Developmental Studies Department in 1999. She then moved across campus to teach composition and literature classes for the Department of Languages & Literature on the Clarksville and Fort Campbell campuses as a temporary full-time instructor and then as a tenure-track instructor. She received tenure in 2010 and was then promoted to assistant professor. She is grateful to the students, colleagues, the Department of Languages & Literature, and APSU for providing her with more than two decades of opportunity to give back.

• Department of Music – Eric Willie, professor of percussion at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Willie is a professor of percussion at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and an internationally recognized performer, educator, author and Fulbright Scholar. An Austin Peay alumnus, Willie has performed and conducted throughout the United States, Brazil, Colombia and Russia, and has appeared at numerous Percussive Arts Society International Conventions and the Midwest Clinic. A respected leader in the percussion community, he has served on the Percussive Arts Society Board of Advisors, authored influential publications and guided student ensembles to national recognition. Through his scholarship, performance and teaching, Willie continues to make a significant impact on percussion education and the performing arts.

• Department of Theatre & Dance – Jaylan Downes, actor

Downes received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in theatre and dance from APSU in 2022. He is currently a Nashville-based actor known for Whiskey Run (2025) and The Eye of the Catfish (upcoming). He appeared in multiple productions throughout his time at APSU and traveled to New York City to participate in the College Collab program presented by the Farm Theater.

About the APSU College of Arts & Letters

The College of Arts & Letters at Austin Peay State University advances creative practice, critical inquiry and public engagement across the arts and humanities. The college is home to six departments: Art & Design, Communication, History & Philosophy, Languages & Literature, Music, and Theatre & Dance.

With student-centered instruction and faculty excellence in teaching, research and creative activity, CoAL prepares graduates to think critically, communicate clearly and lead in their communities and professions. Learn more at apsu.edu/coal.