Customs House Museum to Celebrate Juneteenth with Storytime and Family Craft Activity

Clarksville, TN – Families are invited to begin their Juneteenth celebrations with a special educational and creative event at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center on Thursday, June 19th, 2026.

The museum will host its Juneteenth Storytime & Craft program from 10:30am to noon, offering children and families an opportunity to learn about the significance of Juneteenth through storytelling and hands-on art activities. The event is free and open to the public, although museum admission is not included.

Special guest Kimberly B. Wiggins, Montgomery County Trustee, will read the children’s book A Flag for Juneteenth by author and illustrator Kim Taylor. The book introduces young readers to the history and meaning of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

Following the storytime, participants will have the opportunity to create their own collage artwork inspired by the colorful and expressive style of abstract artist Reggie Laurent. The craft activity is designed to encourage creativity while celebrating themes of freedom, culture, and community.

The event provides a family-friendly way to honor Juneteenth through education, artistic expression, and shared experiences. Museum staff hope the program will help children better understand the importance of the holiday while offering a fun and engaging activity for all ages.

Juneteenth Storytime & Craft will take place on June 19th from 10:30am until 12:00pm at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in downtown Clarksville.

For more information about upcoming programs and events, visit the museum’s website or contact the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.