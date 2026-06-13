Historic Collinsville Near Clarksville Offers Step Back Into 19th Century Tennessee Life

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville, just minutes from Clarksville, allows visitors to take a journey back in time to a quaint little 19th-century hamlet. There are 18 structures on 40 acres, most of which were found, disassembled, moved, and reassembled at their current location by Glenn and JoAnn Weakley.

Collinsville Co-Director Kristy Proctor will greet folks at the visitors center and tell them about the history, the founders, and all there is to know about this little village that began in the 1970’s, then opened to the public in the mid ’90’s.

In 2018, Montgomery County purchased the property, and now it’s managed by Visit Clarksville. Renovations and improvements continue still. And, depending on when you visit, you might find a blacksmith, quilters, or reenactors bringing the little town to life with 19th-century flair.

This year, Collinsville will be open to the public from April 11th to October 24th. You can now drive through the property, and with available literature and QR Codes, it’s easy to do a self-guided tour of the property

There will be school field trips taking place throughout the season, and a couple of big events this year.

In September, get ready for a world-class quilt show. An annual event that draws big crowds. There will be lots of interactive demonstrations throughout the day.

Also, throughout the year, visitors can check out the Weakley House Museum. Co-Director Jeff Harris gives great tours, loaded with information about the Weakleys and their amazing collection of antiques and other historic items.

Historic Collinsville is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, TN.

Photo Gallery