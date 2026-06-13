Marsha Blackburn Demands Answers from Kik Over Child Exploitation and Online Safety Concerns

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) sent a letter to MediaLab CEO Michael Heyward regarding a recent report by the National Center on Sexual Exploitation warning that one of its platforms, Kik, remains incredibly dangerous for children.

In the letter, Senator Blackburn requested a prompt response to a detailed list of questions, including what measures Kik employs to verify users are at least 18 years old, what safeguards prevent adults from engaging in inappropriate conversations with minors, and how many accounts have been terminated for child sexual abuse material violations.

Senator Blackburn’s Kids Online Safety Act would require social media platforms like Kik to design their products with child safety in mind.

New Report Reveals Kik Is Still a Paradise for Predators

“Kik has followed a similar playbook as other social media companies: promise safety by design while simultaneously turning a blind eye to—or even allowing—the exploitation and abuse of minors. This conduct is disgusting and must immediately come to a stop.

After Kik was first exposed for years of rampant child abuse and sexual exploitation on the platform, your platform purported to implement several of NCOSE’s recommendations to improve safety on the app. According to Bark, a parental controls company, however, Kik has been either the first or second most reported app for children’s exposure to severe sexual content for the past five years.

In NCOSE’s report, researchers registered a profile under the username ‘Im12BeNice,’ indicating the user was 12 years old. According to the report, the account was almost immediately inundated with unsolicited sexual messages, requests for sexual conversations, and nude images from adult users. The strangers’ messages were unconscionable and sexually explicit.

The account also received multiple nude photos. Rather than preventing predatory contact with a user who openly presented as a child, Kik’s systems allegedly allowed adults to discover, contact, and send explicit content to the account within minutes.”

Kik’s Policies Are Designed to Allow Predatory Behavior

“The results of this investigation, while disturbing, are not shocking. Kik’s policies are designed to allow this kind of predatory behavior. Kik purports to be an 18+ platform, meaning it feels no need to implement parental controls—and it lacks age verification.

The app still allows kids to connect with strangers through a rebranded stranger-connection tool—Kik-it—which puts users in private chats with strangers. Further, Kik’s sexual content filters did not work in NCOSE’s investigation.

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In fact, the fake minor’s account had the explicit content filter on when they received each of the sexually explicit messages and nude photos. This investigation is not hypothetical.

On May 20th, 2026, a repeat sexual predator was sentenced to 15 years in prison after sharing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on Kik, including CSAM of infants and toddlers.

Also on May 20th, a man pled guilty to forcing a child to self-produce CSAM on Kik. In March, a former teacher was arrested for uploading CSAM to Kik depicting children being abused by grown men and even animals. Children are being abused on your platform, and it appears you are doing little to stop it.”

Click here to read the full letter.