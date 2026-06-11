Clarksville Obituary: Joan Clark

Clarksville, TN – A memorial service for Joan Clark, age 67, of Clarksville, TN, will be Friday, June 26th, 2026 at 1:00pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY. She passed away on June 8th, 2026. Joan was born on August 28th, 1958, in Anderson, IN to Harold and Gayle Schott. She enjoyed gardening, working puzzles, sight seeing, and liked bears. Joan was a loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Jerrod Ringer; and brother, Greg Schott. Joan is survived by her husband, Edward Clark; children: Brandon (Rikki) Clark, Joshua (Victoria) Ringer, and Jennifer Clark; grandchildren: Emerson and Emmett Clark, Jake and Liam Ringer, Valec and Noah Fox, Ella Jordan, and Gabriel Cypert.
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Please visit Joan’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com