TDOT Weekly Construction Report: Construction and Lane Closures Across Montgomery County, Middle Tennessee Starting August 2nd, 2026

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has released its weekly construction report, highlighting roadway improvement, maintenance, and utility projects that will impact travel across Montgomery County and several surrounding Middle Tennessee counties during the week of August 2nd through August 8th, 2026.

Motorists should expect lane closures, flagging operations, rolling roadblocks, and overnight construction activities in various locations. Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speed in work zones, remain alert for crews and equipment, and consider alternate routes when possible.

Montgomery County

Interstate 24

On Tuesday, August 4th, crews will conduct guardrail installation for an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) project on I-24 near mile marker 1. A single westbound lane closure will be in place from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

On Monday, August 3rd, guardrail installation associated with the ITS project will also require a single westbound lane closure near mile marker 2 from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

State Route 13 (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard)

Single-lane closures in both directions will remain in effect 24 hours a day from Sunday, August 2nd, through Saturday, August 8th, between log miles 25.67 and 25.96 as crews continue work on the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard intersection improvement project.

State Route 149

Beginning Monday, August 3rd, through Thursday, August 6th, a single westbound lane closure will be in place starting at 6:00am between log miles 1.61 and 2.15 while crews perform the City of Erin water line installation project.

State Route 237

Utility crews will conduct wire upgrades on SR-237 between log miles 0.01 and 0.67 from Monday, August 3rd, through Friday, August 7th. Flagging operations will be in effect daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

Davidson County

Interstate 24 – Resurfacing

A resurfacing project on I-24 between mile markers 32 and 40 will continue throughout the week.

On Sunday, August 2nd, multiple lane closures will be in place in both directions from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

On Monday, August 3rd, shoulder closures will occur from 9:00am until 3:00pm, followed by multiple overnight lane closures from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

On Tuesday, August 4th, shoulder closures will occur from 9:00am until 3:00pm, with additional multiple overnight lane closures from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

On Wednesday, August 5th, shoulder closures will remain in effect from 9:00am until 3:00pm, followed by multiple overnight lane closures from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

On Thursday, August 6th, shoulder closures are scheduled from 9:00am until 3:00pm, with overnight multiple lane closures from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

On Friday, August 7th, shoulder closures will continue from 9:00am until 3:00pm, along with multiple overnight lane closures beginning at 8:00pm.

Interstate 24 – Roadway Striping

Mobile striping operations between mile markers 40 and 44 will take place during overnight hours on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

Interstate 24 – LED Streetlight Conversion

Single lane closures near mile marker 47 will occur Monday through Wednesday nights, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, for an LED streetlight conversion project.

Interstate 24 – LED Wall Pack Conversion

Single lane closures near mile marker 52 will occur nightly from Monday, August 3rd, through Thursday, August 6th, between 8:00pm and 5:00am, while crews complete LED wall pack conversions.

Interstate 40

A milling and paving project between mile markers 208 and 210 will require multiple lane closures in both directions each night from Sunday, August 2nd, through Friday, August 7th, from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

Interstate 65 – Bridge Beam Installation

Bridge beam installation will require a single northbound lane closure between mile markers 94 and 99 on Sunday night, from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

Single southbound lane closures will then occur on Monday and Tuesday nights, also from 8:00pm until 5:00am, as work continues.

Interstate 65 – Blasting Operations

Drivers should expect rolling roadblocks on I-65 near mile marker 97 from Monday through Friday, between 9:00am and 3:00pm, for blasting operations associated with the 31W project. Blasting is scheduled daily between 10:00am and 2:00pm.

State Route 1

A paving project between log miles 17 and 20 will require multiple lane closures in both directions each night from Sunday through Friday, between 8:00pm and 5:00am.

State Route 11

Pole replacement work between log miles 15 and 16 will require multiple southbound lane closures from Monday through Friday, between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

State Route 12 – Rosa Parks Boulevard

Striping operations between log miles 0 and 4 will continue throughout the week.

Overnight multiple lane closures will occur Sunday through Friday from 8:00pm until 5:00am, while daytime shoulder closures are scheduled Monday through Friday between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

State Route 12 – Resurfacing

Resurfacing work between log miles 6 and 13 will require multiple lane closures in both directions from Monday through Friday, between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

State Route 155 (Thompson Lane)

A resurfacing project between log miles 0 and 3 will require multiple lane closures each night from Sunday through Friday, from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

State Route 171 (Hobson Pike)

Flagging operations for resurfacing between log miles 6 and 9 will take place Monday through Friday, between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

State Route 254

Bridge closure and paving operations between log miles 13 and 18 will continue throughout the week.

Multiple lane closures will remain in effect 24 hours a day on Sunday and Saturday. Overnight lane closures from 8:00pm until 5:00am are scheduled Monday through Friday, with Wednesday’s work affecting northbound and southbound traffic while the remaining nights will impact eastbound and westbound traffic.

Dickson County

Interstate 40

Bridge coring work for an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) project will require shoulder closures along I-40.

On Monday, August 3rd, crews will work near mile marker 172 with a westbound shoulder closure beginning at 6:00am.

On Tuesday, August 4th, a westbound shoulder closure will be in place near mile marker 170 from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

On Wednesday, August 5th, crews will conduct bridge coring work near mile marker 167 with a westbound shoulder closure beginning at 6:00am.

State Route 48

Utility crews will conduct work involving the addition and replacement of poles along SR-48 between log miles 10 and 11 on Monday, August 3rd.

A flagging operation will be in place for northbound traffic from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

Hickman County

Interstate 40

Milling and paving work will require a single westbound lane closure on I-40 between mile markers 158 and 159 on Tuesday, August 4th.

The lane closure will be in place from 8:00pm until 5:00am as crews complete roadway improvements.

Houston County

State Route 232

Roadway crack sealing work will require flagging operations on SR-232 between log miles 0 and 3.

Work will take place on Thursday, August 6th, and Friday, August 7th, with northbound and southbound traffic controlled through flagging operations from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

State Route 49

Crews will perform roadway crack sealing on SR-49 between log miles 6 and 14.

Flagging operations will affect eastbound and westbound traffic on Tuesday, August 4th, Wednesday, August 5th, and Thursday, August 6th, from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

Humphreys County

State Route 13

Utility crews will perform aerial and underground installation work along SR-13 between log miles 25 and 28.

Single-lane closures in both directions will be in place Monday, August 3rd, through Friday, August 7th, from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

Robertson County

State Route 49

Utility work involving the removal of vegetation from power lines will require single-lane closures along SR-49 between log miles 6 and 11.

The work is scheduled for Monday, August 3rd, through Friday, August 7th, with eastbound and westbound traffic affected from 9:00am until 3:00pm each day.

Stewart County

State Route 232

Crews will perform roadway crack sealing along SR-232 between log miles 0 and 4.

Flagging operations affecting northbound and southbound traffic will take place on Friday, August 7th, and Saturday, August 8th, from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

State Route 49

Utility crews will conduct powerline vegetation management along SR-49 between log miles 10 and 16.

Single-lane closures affecting eastbound and westbound traffic will occur Monday, August 3rd, through Friday, August 7th, from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

Motorists traveling throughout Montgomery County and surrounding Middle Tennessee counties should remain alert when approaching work zones. TDOT reminds drivers to slow down, watch for construction crews and equipment, obey posted signage, and use caution when traveling through areas where lane closures or traffic control measures are in place.

Construction schedules are weather permitting and may change depending on conditions or project needs.