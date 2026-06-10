Clarksville Obituary: Bryan Barnes, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Bryan Barnes, Jr., age 20, of Clarksville, Tennessee, departed this life on June 4th, 2026.

Though his time on earth was far too short, Bryan touched the lives of many through his presence, friendship, and the memories he shared with family and loved ones. He will be remembered with love and cherished in the hearts of all who knew him.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Bryan’s life and honor his memory during visitation on Wednesday, June 17th, 2026, from 11:00am until 12:00pm at Foston Funeral Home, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville.

A Celebration of Life service will begin at 12:00pm on Wednesday, June 17th, 2026, at Foston Funeral Home.

During this difficult time, the family appreciates the prayers, support, and expressions of sympathy from the community.

Though Bryan’s journey ended too soon, his memory will continue to live on through the lives he touched and the love he shared. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.