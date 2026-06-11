BBB Issues Warning on Mold Remediation and Contractor Scams After Weeks of Rain

Nashville, TN– With many communities experiencing weeks of heavy rainfall and severe weather, Better Business Bureau is encouraging homeowners to inspect their properties for water damage and mold growth while remaining vigilant against storm-related scams. – With many communities experiencing weeks of heavy rainfall and severe weather, Better Business Bureau is encouraging homeowners to inspect their properties for water damage and mold growth while remaining vigilant against storm-related scams.

Excess moisture from flooding, roof leaks, basement seepage, and other water intrusion can create ideal conditions for mold growth. Mold can begin developing within 24 to 48 hours after water exposure, making prompt cleanup and remediation critical.

Unfortunately, periods of widespread storm damage also attract dishonest contractors who prey on homeowners looking for fast repairs.

“After heavy rain and flooding events, homeowners are often eager to address damage as quickly as possible,” said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of BBB Serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “Taking a few extra steps to verify a contractor’s credentials and reputation can help prevent costly mistakes and protect consumers from scams.”

BBB recommends the following steps if your home has experienced water damage:

Document all damage with photographs and videos before beginning cleanup.

Contact your insurance provider as soon as possible to determine what may be covered under your policy.

Remove standing water and dry affected areas quickly to help prevent mold growth.

Research contractors thoroughly before hiring. Check BBB Business Profiles, reviews, references, and licensing requirements.

Obtain multiple written estimates before making a decision.

Be wary of contractors who appear uninvited, pressure you to sign immediately, request large upfront payments, or offer deals that seem too good to be true.

Get all agreements in writing, including project timelines, costs, and warranty information.

Homeowners should also be aware of common signs of mold, including musty odors, discoloration on walls or ceilings, persistent dampness, and worsening allergy symptoms among household members.

When hiring a mold remediation company, ask about certifications, experience, cleanup procedures, and whether post-remediation testing will be performed.

“Whether you’re dealing with a flooded basement, a leaking roof, or lingering moisture after a storm, taking prompt action can help minimize damage and reduce repair costs,” Householder said. “Consumers who do their homework before hiring a contractor are much more likely to have a positive experience.”

For more tips on dealing with mold after flooding or water damage, visit BBB.org.

About BBB Serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

Better Business Bureau Serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is dedicated to fostering an ethical marketplace where buyers and sellers trust each other. BBB provides consumers with information and resources to help them make informed purchasing decisions while promoting trust and integrity among businesses.