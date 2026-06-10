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101st Airborne Division Remembers Robert Judels During 82nd D-Day Anniversary Events

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Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFrance – The church steeple in Sainte-Côme-du-Mont, France, stands as a historic landmark tied to the village’s World War II history. During the German occupation, German forces used the high church steeple as a strategic observation post to monitor the surrounding marshes and roads.

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Robert Judels, a paratrooper assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, landed near Sainte-Côme-du-Mont on the night of June 5th, 1944, during the D-Day invasion. After landing, Judels was hidden from German patrols by local residents Mr. and Mrs. Lemarchand in their farmhouse. Judels later served as an English-French translator for American troops.

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Lt. Col. Drew Schaub gave remarks during a ceremony June 7th, 2026, honoring Judels, other 101st Airborne Division Soldiers and the residents who helped preserve their legacy.

Today, Place du Lt. Judels and historical plaques in Sainte-Côme-du-Mont honor Judels and other 101st Airborne Division Soldiers, preserving the memory of their sacrifice and the village’s enduring gratitude.

(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

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