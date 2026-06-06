101st Airborne Honors Medal of Honor Recipient Robert G. Cole During D-Day Commemoration in France

France – U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) honor Lt. Col. Robert G. Cole at the Cole Monument in Carentan, France, June 4th, 2026, during events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.

Col. Ryan Bell, commander of the 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), gave remarks during the event.

On June 11th, 1944, Cole led surviving soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, in a bayonet assault against German forces near Ingouf Farm. Cole later received the Medal of Honor for his courage and leadership.

(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)