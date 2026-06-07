Clarksville Obituary: Sharon Marie Phillips

Clarksville, TN – Sharon Marie Phillips, age 68 of Woodlawn passed away Friday, May 29th, 2026, with her family by her side.
Sharon was born March 26th, 1958, the daughter of Burton Yarnell and Mabel Kaster Fitzgerald.
She was the manager of Go-Mart Convenience store.
Survivors include her husband, John Phillips; one son, Daniel Ferell; two daughters, Samantha Craig and Jessie Phillips; six grandchildren.
Sharon’s family has chosen a private cremation service.
About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.
Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations.
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