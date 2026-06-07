Clarksville Obituary: Sharon Marie Phillips

Clarksville, TN – Sharon Marie Phillips, age 68 of Woodlawn passed away Friday, May 29th, 2026, with her family by her side.

Sharon was born March 26th, 1958, the daughter of Burton Yarnell and Mabel Kaster Fitzgerald.

She was the manager of Go-Mart Convenience store.

Survivors include her husband, John Phillips; one son, Daniel Ferell; two daughters, Samantha Craig and Jessie Phillips; six grandchildren.

Sharon’s family has chosen a private cremation service.