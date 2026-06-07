Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Alumnus Collin Parker Draws Interest From Two NBA Franchises

Clarksville, TN – The 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Newcomer of the Year and a First Team All-ASUN selection, Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball alumnus Collin Parker has earned workouts with two NBA franchises.

Parker, who earned his MBA from Austin Peay State University last month, recently earned NBA workouts with the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

During his lone season with the Governors, Parker was a four-time ASUN Newcomer of the Week and two-time ASUN Player of the Week, while also earning Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week honors, February 16th.

Following the season, Parker was tabbed a finalist for the Riley Wallace Award, given annually to the most impactful transfer in Division I. The Montgomery City, Missouri native became the first player in program history to earn ASUN Newcomer of the Year and First Team All-ASUN honors.

Parker led Austin Peay State University in points (17.5), field goals (194), defensive rebounds (157), three-point percentage (40.0), fand ree throw percentage (81.5) during the 2025-26 campaign while also ranking second on the team in assists (99), rebounds (6.2), and three-pointers (56). He was the only player in the ASUN to rank top 12 in points, rebounds, and assists per game (3.2) while also being the only player to finish top 10 in the league in field-goal percentage (47.7), three-point percentage, and free throw percentage.

Throughout the storied history of Austin Peay State University basketball, 46 Governors have played professionally following their collegiate careers, while seven have played in either the NBA or the American Basketball Association (ABA).

The list below of Parker’s NBA workouts will be updated regularly.

Collin Parker NBA Workouts (Updated June 6th, 2026)

Detroit Pistons

Brooklyn Nets

Austin Peay State University Alumni in the NBA or ABA:

Howard Wright – 1970-72 Drafted by New York Knicks, round 2, pick 34 (1970); played for Kentucky Colonels [ABA] (1970-72)

James “Fly” Williams – 1974-75 Drafted by Philadelphia 76ers, round 9, pick 152 (1974); played for St. Louis Spirits [ABA] (1974-75)

Otis Howard – 1978-79 Drafted by Milwaukee Bucks, round 4, pick 80 (1978); played for Bucks (1978), Detroit Pistons (1978-79)

