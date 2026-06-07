101st Airborne, 82nd Airborne Soldiers Honor D-Day C-47 Crash Victims in France

France – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division honor 20 U.S. service members who died in a C-47 crash during a ceremony in Picauville, France, June 4th, 2026, as part of events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.

The crash occurred during the June 6th, 1944, invasion of Normandy, which began the liberation of France during World War II. Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), gave remarks during the ceremony.

(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)