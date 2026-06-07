Clarksville Obituary: Chase Michael Anthony Welch

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Chase Michael Anthony Welch, 25, of Woodlawn, TN, will be on Wednesday, June 10th, 2026, at 2:00pm at Blooming Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Dollar officiating. The family will receive from 12:00pm until the hour of service.
Chase was born on June 19th, 2000 in Crossville, TN. He passed away on June 3rd, 2026. Chase was a true country boy at heart. He loved spending time working on trucks, camping, fishing, and riding four-wheelers. Chase also enjoyed shooting guns and hunting. He was the best dad and a good all-around person. Chase was a member of Blooming Grove Baptist Church.
Chase is survived by his mother, Cynthia Hayes, loving wife, Harley Welch, daughters, Bailey Welch and Oaklynn Welch, siblings, Trystin Welch and Holly Welch, father-in-law, John Benjamin, and best friend, Jessie Cards.
Please visit Chase’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with his family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com