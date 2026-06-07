Clarksville Obituary: Chase Michael Anthony Welch

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Chase Michael Anthony Welch, 25, of Woodlawn, TN, will be on Wednesday, June 10th, 2026, at 2:00pm at Blooming Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Dollar officiating. The family will receive from 12:00pm until the hour of service.

Chase was born on June 19th, 2000 in Crossville, TN. He passed away on June 3rd, 2026. Chase was a true country boy at heart. He loved spending time working on trucks, camping, fishing, and riding four-wheelers. Chase also enjoyed shooting guns and hunting. He was the best dad and a good all-around person. Chase was a member of Blooming Grove Baptist Church.

Chase is survived by his mother, Cynthia Hayes, loving wife, Harley Welch, daughters, Bailey Welch and Oaklynn Welch, siblings, Trystin Welch and Holly Welch, father-in-law, John Benjamin, and best friend, Jessie Cards.

Please visit Chase’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with his family.