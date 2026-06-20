Clarksville Obituary: James Phillip “Phil” Perkins

Clarksville, TN – James Phillip “Phil” Perkins, age 67 of Cumberland City, TN, passed away Thursday, June 18th, 2026 at Houston County Community Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00pm, Monday, June 22nd, 2026, at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Stewart County Memorial Gardens.
Family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the hour of service Monday afternoon.
Phil entered this life on September 3rd, 1958 in Clarksville, TN, son to the late James Otis Perkins and Pearl May Dunaway. Phil was an avid outdoorsman where he enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping. He was known by many as “trapper” something he took great pride. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to his family; he will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Donna Perkins; daughter, Kayla Lynn (Joseph) Ehrenhaft; and brother, Tommy (Diane) Conger. Phil also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Xander Collett, Ella Collett, Victor Collett, Elena Ehrenhaft; and niece, Tabetha (Corey) Baggett.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com