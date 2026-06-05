Community Invited to Annual Flag Day Retirement Ceremony in Clarksville

Montgomery County, TN – Residents are invited to honor one of the nation’s most enduring symbols during the annual Flag Day Retirement Ceremony on Sunday, June 14th, 2026, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4895 in Clarksville.

Hosted by the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO) in conjunction with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4895, the ceremony will begin at 12:00pm and is open to the public. The event serves as both a patriotic observance of Flag Day and a solemn opportunity to properly retire worn, damaged, or unserviceable American flags.

Flag Day, observed each year on June 14th, commemorates the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States in 1777. More than just a piece of fabric, the American flag represents the nation’s history, freedoms, sacrifices, and the ideals that unite generations of Americans. For veterans, active-duty service members, and countless citizens, the flag serves as a powerful reminder of those who have defended the country throughout its history.

As flags age and become faded, torn, or otherwise unsuitable for display, they should be retired in a manner that reflects the dignity and respect they deserve. According to the U.S. Flag Code, the preferred method of disposal is by burning in a respectful and ceremonial manner. Flag retirement ceremonies provide an opportunity for communities to honor the symbol while ensuring that unserviceable flags are disposed of properly.

The annual ceremony conducted by local veterans organizations continues a longstanding tradition of respect and patriotism. Participants will witness the formal retirement of American flags while learning more about the significance of the nation’s most recognizable symbol.

Community members who have damaged or worn U.S. flags are encouraged to submit them for retirement before the ceremony. Flags may be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:30pm at the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, located at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 405, in Clarksville. Flags may also be delivered to VFW Post 4895 during normal business hours prior to the event.

The Flag Day Retirement Ceremony will take place at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4895, located at 1701 Haynes Street in Clarksville. The public is encouraged to attend and take part in this meaningful observance honoring the American flag and the values it represents.

For additional information, contact the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization at 931.553.5173 or email srhopwood@montgomerytn.gov