Clarksville Obituary: Billie Christine

Clarksville, TN – Billie Christine began her earthly journey on Monday, May 8th, 1933, daughter to loving parents, Ramey Rogers and Agnes Hopkins Rogers. Her parents, sister, Lottie Rogers and four brothers: Willie Rogers, Commodore Rogers, Rev. Webbie Rogers and Sandy Rogers preceded her in death.

She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at an early age and was a faithful member of Sulphur Springs African Methodist Episcopal Church where she served as a member of Area 6 Missionary Society, Lay Secretary, Trustee, Secretary of Willing Workers, Senior Choir Secretary, and member of the South of the River Choir.

Billie received her formal education in the Montgomery County School System, and she was a graduate of the Historic Burt High School with the Class of 1952. Throughout her lifetime, she enjoyed employment with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System in the Transportation Department as a Bus Aide.

Billie was united in holy matrimony with W. Edward Woodruff.

She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, and traveling. All who knew and loved her will sorely miss her presence and beautiful smile.

On Friday, May 29th, 2026, Billie Christine’s earthly journey ended as she transitioned to be with the Lord.

She leaves precious memories to be cherished and shared by her husband, W. Edward Woodruff; daughters: Debbie Woodruff, Bennetta (Donald) Goode, Carol (Gregory) Cobb, and Rhonda (Derek) Blake; sons: James Shelley, Randy Woodruff, and Ricky Woodruff; 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother, Clyde Rogers and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on June 8th at Foston Funeral Home, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville, from 12:00pm until 7:00pm. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on June 9th at St. Peter African Methodist Episcopal Church, 518 Franklin Street in Clarksville, beginning at 11:00am.