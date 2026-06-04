Customs House Museum Hosts Jammin’ in June Concert Featuring Denny Jiosa and Five-Piece Band

Clarksville, TN — The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center will host Jammin’ in June with Denny Jiosa on Saturday, June 13th, 2026, featuring an evening of contemporary jazz, live performance, and a catered reception.

Internationally recognized jazz guitarist, Denny Jiosa will perform alongside a five-piece band in the Museum’s Turner theater. The Nashville-based musician is a four-time Grammy Award nominee with five contemporary jazz chart hits to his name. Jazziz magazine described him by saying, “If Eric Clapton played jazz, he’d be Denny Jiosa.”

In an interview with Frank Lott, Customs House Museum’s Executive Director, Denny Jiosa shared his beginnings in music when he picked up his dad’s guitar and started lessons at six years old. “I can’t tell you how excited we are about Denny Jiosa coming for Jammin’ in June. One of the great jazz guitarists in the country will be here in Clarksville to entertain our ticket holders,” Frank Lott said.

The evening will begin with a catered reception and drinks at 6:00pm, followed by the concert performance, starting at 7:00pm.

The event will take place in the Geraldine Brame Turner Auditorium.

All proceeds from this event’s ticket sales will benefit the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.

Event Details

Jammin’ in June with Denny Jiosa

Location: Customs House Museum, 200 South Second Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Date & Time: June 13th, 2026, at 6:00pm

Ticket Price: $50.00 (includes pre-show food and beverage reception)

Buy Tickets Here: https://customshousemuseum.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/customshousemuseum/event.jsp?event=84710&

Artist Spotlight: https://youtu.be/CC8ebQte7E8

Denny Jiosa Website: www.jiosa.com