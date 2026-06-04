Customs House Museum Hosts Jammin’ in June Concert Featuring Denny Jiosa and Five-Piece Band

Clarksville, TN — The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center will host Jammin’ in June with Denny Jiosa on Saturday, June 13th, 2026, featuring an evening of contemporary jazz, live performance, and a catered reception.
Internationally recognized jazz guitarist, Denny Jiosa will perform alongside a five-piece band in the Museum’s Turner theater. The Nashville-based musician is a four-time Grammy Award nominee with five contemporary jazz chart hits to his name. Jazziz magazine described him by saying, “If Eric Clapton played jazz, he’d be Denny Jiosa.”
In an interview with Frank Lott, Customs House Museum’s Executive Director, Denny Jiosa shared his beginnings in music when he picked up his dad’s guitar and started lessons at six years old. “I can’t tell you how excited we are about Denny Jiosa coming for Jammin’ in June. One of the great jazz guitarists in the country will be here in Clarksville to entertain our ticket holders,” Frank Lott said.
The evening will begin with a catered reception and drinks at 6:00pm, followed by the concert performance, starting at 7:00pm.
The event will take place in the Geraldine Brame Turner Auditorium.
All proceeds from this event’s ticket sales will benefit the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.
Event Details
Jammin’ in June with Denny Jiosa
Location: Customs House Museum, 200 South Second Street, Clarksville, TN 37040
Date & Time: June 13th, 2026, at 6:00pm
Ticket Price: $50.00 (includes pre-show food and beverage reception)
Buy Tickets Here: https://customshousemuseum.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/customshousemuseum/event.jsp?event=84710&
Artist Spotlight: https://youtu.be/CC8ebQte7E8
Denny Jiosa Website: www.jiosa.com
About the Customs House Museum
Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.
Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.
The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org