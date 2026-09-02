APSU Soccer Opens Two-Game Road Stint Thursday at Evansville

Clarksville, TN – After recently earning its first point of the season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team begins a two-game road stint that opens at Evansville, where the Governors will kick off on Thursday at 6:00pm at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville, Indiana.

Austin Peay (0-4-1) enters Thursday’s match after recently earning its first point of the season against the NCAA leader in assists, Indiana State, playing to a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Redshirt junior Kayla Barr scored her first goal as a Governor in the fourth minute, which was assisted by freshman Makai King, to give Austin Peay State University its first lead of the season.

Evansville (1-1-1) wraps up its three-game homestand with its matchup with the Governors. After coming away with a season-opening 1-1 draw at Purdue (August 13th) and a 2-0 win at home against Southeast Missouri State (August 20th), it is coming off a recent 3-1 loss to Lindenwood on Thursday. The Purple Aces’ Lily Kytasaari scored an equalizing goal in the 60th minute, before Evansville allowed two more goals to score at the 63rd and 64th minute marks.

What to Know

Thursday’s match will be the sixth time Austin Peay State University has played on September 3rd.

The Governors are 3-2-0 on this date.

Thursday’s match will be the 12th meeting between the Governors and the Purple Aces.

The first meeting between Austin Peay State University and Evansville was on October 27th, 2005, in Clarksville, where the Govs fell 4-2.

Evansville leads the all-time series 6-3-2.

Austin Peay State University is 0-5-5 in its last 10 matches on the road.

The APSU Govs are 52-138-25 all-time on the road.

Broadcast Information

Thursday’s match will be broadcast on ESPN+. Live stats can be accessed through the Let’s Go Peay app.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.