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Injury Crash Shuts Down Northbound Fort Campbell Boulevard at Dover Road in Clarksville

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working a crash with injuries that occurred at approximately 5:13pm on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Dover Road.

One individual is being flown to Nashville by AirEvac helicopter for medical treatment.

At this time, the northbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard are completely shut down. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared and reopened.

The condition of the other individuals involved is unknown at this time.

This remains an active investigation, and no additional information is available for release at this time.

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