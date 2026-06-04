Blood Assurance Holds June Blood Drives Across Clarksville, Including Saturday Honor Drive

Clarksville, TN – Blood Assurance will hold more than a dozen blood drives across Clarksville through the end of June, beginning with a Saturday drive at Café 931 held in honor of Greenleigh Gafford, a Clarksville girl who came through childhood leukemia with the help of blood and platelet transfusions.
The nonprofit regional blood center, which supplies area hospitals and says it is the primary supplier to Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital, notes that summer is one of the hardest seasons on the local blood supply.
As people travel and head to the water, donations tend to fall just as patient need rises. To encourage donors, Blood Assurance is offering a $25.00 e-gift card to everyone who gives during June, July or August.
June Clarksville Blood Drives
- Thursday, June 4th — TCAT Clarksville, 135 International Blvd., 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Friday, June 5th — Wyatt Johnson Toyota, 2595 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., 9:00am – 2:00pm
- Saturday, June 6th — Café 931 (Greenleigh Gafford honor drive), 2551 Madison St., 9:00am – 2:00pm
- Wednesday, June 10th — VA Clinic Clarksville, 782 Weatherly Dr., 12:00pm – 4:00pm
- Thursday, June 11th — Clarksville Police Department, 2937 International Blvd., 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Friday, June 12th — Renzo Gracie, 327 Warfield Blvd., 4:00pm – 8:00pm
- Monday, June 15th — APSU Community Engagement Office, 500 Marion St., 8:00am – 1:00pm
- Thursday, June 18th — Clarksville Chamber of Commerce, 115 Merchants Blvd., 1:00pm – 5:30pm
- Saturday, June 20th — Black Clarksville Event, Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champions Way, 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Wednesday, June 24th — 4KnowBull Chiropractic & Medical Acupuncture, 1718 Memorial Dr., 10:00am – 1:00pm
- Wednesday, June 24th — Crunch Fitness, 1596 Fort Campbell Blvd., 2:00pm – 5:00pm
- Saturday, June 27th — Appleton Harley-Davidson, 2501 US-41A Bypass, Ste. B, 10:00am – 4:00pm
- Monday, June 29th — Vanderbilt Clarksville (former Tennova Healthcare), 651 Dunlop Lane, 7:00am – 1:00pm
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome at all drives and at the Blood Assurance donor center at 1767 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Suite E. A single donation can help save up to three lives, and whole blood donors can typically give every 56 days.
To schedule a donation or find a nearby drive, visit bloodassurance.org.