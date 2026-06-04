Blood Assurance Holds June Blood Drives Across Clarksville, Including Saturday Honor Drive

Clarksville, TN – Blood Assurance will hold more than a dozen blood drives across Clarksville through the end of June, beginning with a Saturday drive at Café 931 held in honor of Greenleigh Gafford, a Clarksville girl who came through childhood leukemia with the help of blood and platelet transfusions.

The nonprofit regional blood center, which supplies area hospitals and says it is the primary supplier to Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital, notes that summer is one of the hardest seasons on the local blood supply.

As people travel and head to the water, donations tend to fall just as patient need rises. To encourage donors, Blood Assurance is offering a $25.00 e-gift card to everyone who gives during June, July or August.

June Clarksville Blood Drives

Thursday, June 4th — TCAT Clarksville, 135 International Blvd., 10:00am – 2:00pm

— TCAT Clarksville, 135 International Blvd., 10:00am – 2:00pm Friday, June 5th — Wyatt Johnson Toyota, 2595 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., 9:00am – 2:00pm

— Wyatt Johnson Toyota, 2595 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., 9:00am – 2:00pm Saturday, June 6th — Café 931 (Greenleigh Gafford honor drive), 2551 Madison St., 9:00am – 2:00pm

— Café 931 (Greenleigh Gafford honor drive), 2551 Madison St., 9:00am – 2:00pm Wednesday, June 10th — VA Clinic Clarksville, 782 Weatherly Dr., 12:00pm – 4:00pm

— VA Clinic Clarksville, 782 Weatherly Dr., 12:00pm – 4:00pm Thursday, June 11th — Clarksville Police Department, 2937 International Blvd., 10:00am – 2:00pm

— Clarksville Police Department, 2937 International Blvd., 10:00am – 2:00pm Friday, June 12th — Renzo Gracie, 327 Warfield Blvd., 4:00pm – 8:00pm

— Renzo Gracie, 327 Warfield Blvd., 4:00pm – 8:00pm Monday, June 15th — APSU Community Engagement Office, 500 Marion St., 8:00am – 1:00pm

— APSU Community Engagement Office, 500 Marion St., 8:00am – 1:00pm Thursday, June 18th — Clarksville Chamber of Commerce, 115 Merchants Blvd., 1:00pm – 5:30pm

— Clarksville Chamber of Commerce, 115 Merchants Blvd., 1:00pm – 5:30pm Saturday, June 20th — Black Clarksville Event, Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champions Way, 10:00am – 2:00pm

— Black Clarksville Event, Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champions Way, 10:00am – 2:00pm Wednesday, June 24th — 4KnowBull Chiropractic & Medical Acupuncture, 1718 Memorial Dr., 10:00am – 1:00pm

— 4KnowBull Chiropractic & Medical Acupuncture, 1718 Memorial Dr., 10:00am – 1:00pm Wednesday, June 24th — Crunch Fitness, 1596 Fort Campbell Blvd., 2:00pm – 5:00pm

— Crunch Fitness, 1596 Fort Campbell Blvd., 2:00pm – 5:00pm Saturday, June 27th — Appleton Harley-Davidson, 2501 US-41A Bypass, Ste. B, 10:00am – 4:00pm

— Appleton Harley-Davidson, 2501 US-41A Bypass, Ste. B, 10:00am – 4:00pm Monday, June 29th — Vanderbilt Clarksville (former Tennova Healthcare), 651 Dunlop Lane, 7:00am – 1:00pm

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome at all drives and at the Blood Assurance donor center at 1767 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Suite E. A single donation can help save up to three lives, and whole blood donors can typically give every 56 days.

To schedule a donation or find a nearby drive, visit bloodassurance.org.