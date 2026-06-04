Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for June 4th – 8th 2026

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County can expect a stretch of warm, summer-like weather through much of the weekend, with abundant sunshine and steadily rising temperatures.

While outdoor conditions will remain favorable through Saturday, rain and thunderstorm chances are expected to return beginning Sunday afternoon and continue into early next week.

Skies will remain bright and sunny throughout the day on Thursday as temperatures climb to around 84 degrees. Light winds will develop from the south during the afternoon, creating pleasant conditions for outdoor activities, recreation, and travel.

Conditions Thursday night will remain comfortable with partly cloudy skies and overnight temperatures falling to near 61 degrees. Light southerly winds will diminish during the evening, allowing for a calm and mild night.

Sunshine will continue to dominate the forecast on Friday, with mostly sunny skies helping temperatures reach approximately 85 degrees. A south-southwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph will accompany the warm afternoon.

A mild and partly cloudy pattern settles in on Friday night as temperatures only dip to around 66 degrees. Light southerly winds will persist overnight.

Summer warmth becomes more noticeable Saturday as mostly sunny skies push afternoon temperatures to near 88 degrees. Light south-southwest winds will continue, making it one of the warmest days of the forecast period.

Cloud cover will gradually increase Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies expected. Temperatures will remain quite warm for early June, holding near 70 degrees overnight as winds become calm.

Changes begin arriving Sunday as moisture increases across the region. While much of the morning should remain dry, a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms develops after 1:00pm. Partly sunny skies and temperatures near 87 degrees will remain in place ahead of any storms.

Rain chances continue to increase Sunday night as a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms moves into the area, primarily after 1:00am. Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around 70 degrees will create a muggy overnight environment.

The unsettled weather pattern becomes more established Monday with showers likely and the possibility of thunderstorms throughout the day. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures slightly cooler, with highs reaching near 85 degrees. Rain chances stand at 60 percent.

Storm opportunities remain in the forecast Monday night as a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms continues under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will hold near 70 degrees.

Looking ahead, Clarksville and Montgomery County residents should take advantage of the dry and sunny weather through Saturday before keeping a close eye on changing conditions late in the weekend. While widespread severe weather is not currently expected, periods of rain and thunderstorms could impact outdoor plans from Sunday afternoon through Monday, making it wise to monitor updated forecasts as the new week begins.