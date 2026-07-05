Heat, Humidity, and Daily Storm Chances Continue Through the Week: Clarksville-Montgomery County Forecast July 5th–9th

Clarksville, TN – Summer weather will remain firmly in place across Clarksville-Montgomery County throughout the upcoming week, bringing hot afternoons, muggy mornings, and repeated chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will consistently reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, while heat index values are expected to climb into the upper 90s and low 100s on several days.

Residents planning outdoor activities should stay weather-aware, remain hydrated, and be prepared for pop-up thunderstorms that could develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday will begin with patchy morning fog in some areas before giving way to mostly sunny skies. As the day progresses, there will be a slight chance of showers early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely after 10:00am. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 91 degrees, while the heat index could make it feel as hot as 102 degrees. Winds will remain light, becoming west-northwest around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Sunday night brings a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early overnight hours before rain chances gradually diminish. Patchy fog is expected to redevelop after 1:00am as skies become partly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will settle near 71 degrees with light winds becoming calm.

Monday starts with areas of morning fog before partly sunny skies return. A slight chance of showers will develop during the day, with scattered thunderstorms becoming more numerous after 1:00pm. Afternoon highs will reach around 89 degrees, and the heat index may approach 98 degrees. Winds will remain light out of the north-northwest around 5 mph.

Monday night will feature partly cloudy skies with only a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm before 1:00am. Patchy fog may develop late at night and into the early morning hours as temperatures fall to around 71 degrees under light, calm winds.

Tuesday will once again begin with areas of morning fog before sunshine becomes the dominant weather feature. During the afternoon, a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms returns while temperatures climb to around 90 degrees. Winds will remain light, shifting to the north around 5 mph.

Tuesday night looks relatively quiet with partly cloudy skies and comfortable overnight temperatures near 71 degrees. Light northerly winds will diminish during the evening, creating calm conditions overnight.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies for much of the day before another round of scattered afternoon thunderstorms develops after 1:00pm. High temperatures will climb to approximately 91 degrees, with light winds becoming westerly around 5 mph.

Wednesday night brings mostly clear skies along with a slight chance of showers after 1:00am. Overnight lows will remain warm at around 72 degrees with calm winds continuing across the region.

Thursday will be another hot summer day with plenty of sunshine mixed with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms developing. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach around 92 degrees, making it one of the warmer days of the forecast period.

Thursday night will remain warm and partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of lingering showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows will only fall to around 74 degrees, keeping conditions warm and humid into the overnight hours.

Residents throughout Clarksville and Montgomery County should continue practicing heat safety during the week by limiting strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the afternoon, drinking plenty of water, wearing lightweight clothing, and checking on elderly neighbors, young children, and pets.

With daily opportunities for thunderstorms, it’s also a good idea to keep an eye on the forecast and be prepared to move indoors if lightning or heavy rain develops.