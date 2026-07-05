Clarksville Obituary: John Lawrence Butler

Clarksville, TN – John Lawrence Butler passed peacefully at his home in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, June 30th, 2026, at the age of 91. Born on April 29th, 1935, in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Stephen John Butler and Jessee Viola Martin Butler, John’s life was defined by an unwavering commitment to his family, higher education, and his communities.

John earned a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Ottawa University in Kansas, a master’s degree in Ecological Biology from the University of New Mexico and a Ph.D. in Biology from Oklahoma State University. He devoted his career to teaching college students and serving as a university administrator for over 42 years.

Prior to joining Austin Peay State University in 1985, John served as a Professor and Administrator at the University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, South Dakota from 1963 to 1974, Academic Dean of Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky from 1974-1980 and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Western New Mexico University in Silver City, New Mexico from 1980-1985.

John served as Vice President of Academic Affairs of Austin Peay State University from 1985-1996 and as a Professor of Biology and Director of the Emerging Leaders Program, of which he was a founder, from 1996 until his retirement in 2001. He was awarded the prestigious APSU National Alumni Association Distinguished Professor Award in 2001.

John was a pillar of the Clarksville community and the other communities where he lived. He was a Rotarian for nearly 60 years and embodied “Service Above Self”, serving as President of two clubs (Silver City and Clarksville), Rotary District Governor from 1997-98 (District 6760), was a Paul Harris Fellow, and was twice awarded Rotarian of the Year.

John had an appreciation for history, antique automobiles, woodworking, and a cold can of Coca Cola. He was an author of three books, First Highways of America, Historic Clarksville (1784-2004) with Charles M. Waters, and Model Ts in Trouble. He owned and restored Model T Fords and a 1950 MG TD. He was an accomplished woodworker, creating beautiful wood boxes, some of which have been exhibited at The Clarksville Downtown Artists Co-op.

He was the President of the Clarksville Adult Literacy Council and President of the Clarksville United Way Campaign. He was a beloved member of the First Baptist Church of Clarksville for over 40 years where he sang in the choir for many years.

John is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, LuAnnette Turner Butler (also known as “Chickadee”); children, Jay Butler (Linda), Lynne Butler, Tom Butler (Wendy de Forest), Karyn Bryant (John), John Matthew Crigler; grandchildren, Karen Drumhiller (Mark), Katherine Bryant, Beth Butler (Kevin Bretting), Jackson Bryant, Grace Butler, and Larson Butler; and great grandchildren, Archer and Alden Drumhiller. John was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Helen Waibel.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, from 10:00am to 12:00pm at First Baptist Church, 499 Commerce Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. Immediately following the visitation, John’s life will be celebrated at 12:00pm in a service led by Dr. Ronny Raines. All are invited to attend and honor John’s life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Rotary Foundation, Austin Peay State University or First Baptist Church of Clarksville.

John’s legacy is one of tremendous generosity, love, and devotion to family, and a dedication to the students he educated and the faculty with whom he served. His influence will live on in the lives of those he mentored, the communities he served, and the family and friends who will miss him dearly. Family, friends, colleagues, and former students will continue to remember John for his wisdom, quick wit, humility, and gentle spirit.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com