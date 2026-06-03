Nashville Sounds Fall 3-2 to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for Second Straight Loss

In the bottom of the second inning, Hardin issued two singles and a walk to load the bases for the Jumbo Shrimp. Luckily, the Sounds got out of major trouble early in the game, ending the frame on a flyout to Akil Baddoo.

The Sounds took the early advantage for the second straight night as Adams crushed a leadoff homer to left field in the top of the third inning and gave Nashville the 1-0 lead. Hardin started to get into a groove in the bottom half of the inning, tossing his first 1-2-3 inning of the night, including a strikeout.