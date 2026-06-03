Nashville Sounds Fall 3-2 to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for Second Straight Loss

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the second straight night with a 3-2 loss at VyStar Ballpark on Wednesday. Tyson Hardin suffered his first Triple-A loss, while Luke Adams belted his first Sounds homer in 59 days.
In the bottom of the second inning, Hardin issued two singles and a walk to load the bases for the Jumbo Shrimp. Luckily, the Sounds got out of major trouble early in the game, ending the frame on a flyout to Akil Baddoo.
The Sounds took the early advantage for the second straight night as Adams crushed a leadoff homer to left field in the top of the third inning and gave Nashville the 1-0 lead. Hardin started to get into a groove in the bottom half of the inning, tossing his first 1-2-3 inning of the night, including a strikeout.
The Jumbo Shrimp answered right back with a three-run inning as Hardin allowed a leadoff single. After Gage Miller drew a walk and stole second, Drew Rom replaced Hardin with two outs in the bottom of the fourth and allowed an RBI-single and RBI-double for the 3-1 Jumbo Shrimp lead.
The Sounds had their best threat of the game in the top of the sixth inning as Cooper Pratt drew a leadoff walk to begin the frame. After Jett Williams struck out swinging, Pratt advanced to second with his 14th stolen base of the season, and advanced to third on a throwing error that ended up in center field. The Jumbo Shrimp neutralized the threat, stranding Pratt on base with a fly out by Jeferson Quero.
Rom ended his night allowing a run on two hits and two strikeouts in 1.1 innings of work and Jared Koenig relieved him in the bottom of the sixth inning. After Koenig struck out the first batter of the sixth inning, he issued a single and a walk. Quero caught Andrew Pintar stealing third base and made a beautiful throw to Adams to get the second out. Back-to-back walks issued by Koenig, loaded the bases before Junior Fernández came to the rescue and struck out the final batter, stranding all three Jumbo Shrimp runners on base.
The Sounds cut into the Jumbo Shrimp lead in the top of the seventh inning with Baddoo getting on base with a leadoff double, his first of the season. Three at-bats later, Ethan Murray drew a two-out walk putting two runners on base, which set up Tyler Black to rip an RBI-single over the third basemen and score Baddoo for the 3-2 deficit.
Nashville hung into the game with Craig Yoho entering the bottom of the eighth inning and was able to strike out the side, while extending his streak without allowing an earned run to 13 consecutive games. The Nashville Sounds had one last chance in the top of the ninth inning but was shut down on an eight-pitch frame, falling to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the second straight night 3-2.