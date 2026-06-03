Discover the Fascinating Story Behind Clarksville’s Iconic 1898 Customs House at Sundays at 3:00

Clarksville, TN – History enthusiasts and curious community members alike are invited to step back in time this Sunday as the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center presents an engaging installment of its popular “Sundays at 3:00” lecture series.

On June 7th, 2026, at 3:00pm in the Turner Auditorium, local historian and researcher Raymond Rosado, Senior Public Service Assistant at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, will present “Construction of the 1898 Customs House and the Men Behind It,” a captivating look at the visionaries responsible for one of Clarksville’s most recognizable landmarks.

While the striking architecture of the Customs House has stood as a symbol of Clarksville for more than a century, Rosado’s presentation will explore the remarkable individuals whose determination and leadership helped bring the building to life. Through extensive research, including travel to uncover historical records and personal details, Rosado has pieced together the stories of David Asbury Murphy, Charles Alonzo Moses, and William Martin Aiken—the three men instrumental in organizing and overseeing the creation of the landmark structure.

Attendees will gain unique insight into the challenges, ambitions, and achievements that shaped the construction of the Customs House in 1898, while learning how these influential figures left a lasting mark on Clarksville’s history. The presentation promises to reveal fascinating discoveries about the building’s origins and the people whose efforts transformed a vision into one of Tennessee’s most treasured historic structures.

The lecture is free and open to the public, making it an excellent opportunity for residents, history buffs, students, and visitors to deepen their appreciation of Clarksville’s rich heritage. Please note that attendance at the lecture does not include admission to the museum galleries.