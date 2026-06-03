Nashville Sounds Partner with Nobody Trashes Tennessee to Promote Litter Prevention

Nashville, TN – Summer baseball season is underway in Nashville, and the Nashville Sounds are once again stepping up to help keep the city clean and beautiful.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, the Nashville Sounds partnered with Nobody Trashes Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s official litter prevention campaign, the Nashville Department of Transportation, and community volunteers for a neighborhood cleanup surrounding First Horizon Park. Mascots Booster, Trashsquatch, and Trashley also joined the event to help promote litter prevention awareness in a fun and engaging way.

The cleanup event brought together staff, partners, and volunteers to remove litter from public spaces surrounding First Horizon Park ahead of the busy summer season. The cleanup aims not only to beautify the area surrounding the ballpark but also to encourage community members to take pride in helping keep Nashville and Tennessee clean and litter-free.

“We’re proud to continue partnering with the Nashville Sounds and our local partners to support cleaner, more beautiful communities,” said Victoria Cooper, TDOT Highway Beautification Team Lead. “Events like this highlight the power of community partnerships and volunteerism while helping bring awareness to Tennessee’s ongoing litter problem. Keeping Tennessee clean and beautiful is a responsibility we all share.

At any given time, there are more than 88 million pieces of litter on Tennessee’s public roads, and TDOT spends approximately $37 million each year on litter pickup efforts statewide. Through partnerships like this, Nobody Trashes Tennessee continues working to educate Tennesseans on the importance of litter prevention, personal responsibility, and community stewardship.

“The Sounds are thrilled to partner with TDOT and Nobody Trashes TN to promote neighborhood cleanup. Our staff takes pride in community, and we look forward to working together to clean up Germantown and the surrounding neighborhood we love so much,” said Adam English, General Manager and COO of the Nashville Sounds. “We encourage everyone to come together to clean up their neighborhood to keep Music City clean and proud.”

The event is part of Nobody Trashes Tennessee’s ongoing mission to inspire Tennesseans to take pride in their communities and help prevent litter across the state through education, volunteerism, and community engagement initiatives.

Throughout the year, Nobody Trashes Tennessee teams up with organizations, schools, sports teams, and local communities for cleanup events across the state. Three ways to get involved include the no-cost Adopt-A-Highway Program, reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1.877.8LITTER), and joining the Trash Masters Rewards program, where you can earn exclusive rewards for your litter prevention efforts. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and X.