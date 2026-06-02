Clarksville Library Launches 2026 Summer Reading Program with Annual Touch A Truck Event June 6th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is revving up for another exciting summer with its annual Touch A Truck event on June 6th, 2026, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at Veterans Plaza in front of the Main Library. A special sensory-friendly time will be available from 9:30am-10:00am. This will feature all the fun, but none of the honking.

This free, family-friendly event invites children and adults alike to explore a wide variety of vehicles, including fire trucks, police cars, construction equipment, and more. Attendees will also have the chance to learn about and even climb aboard the vehicles they see every day in the community.

In addition to hands-on exploration, guests can meet the professionals who operate these vehicles and learn more about the important roles they play in keeping Clarksville and Montgomery County running smoothly.

The event will also feature games, crafts, and giveaways, along with local food trucks offering lunch and refreshments for purchase. Touch A Truck is a rain-or-shine event. This event will also feature exciting and interactive activities inside.

Touch A Truck also serves as the official kickoff to the library’s 2026 Summer Reading Program “Unearth A Story” designed to inspire, challenge, and entertain readers of all ages. Visitors will have the opportunity to preview the program and register on-site. The Summer Reading Program runs from June 6th through July 18th and features activities for all ages! You can learn more about Summer Reading by visiting www.montgomerytn.gov/publiclibrary/summer-reading.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is located at 350 Pageant Lane #501, Clarksville, TN.

Come out, explore, and celebrate the start of a summer full of learning and fun. For more information, please contact the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library at 931.648.8826 or visit their website.