TDOT Weekly Construction Report: Drivers Should Expect Lane Closures in Montgomery County and Surrounding Areas Starting July 6th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Motorists traveling through Montgomery County and neighboring Middle Tennessee counties should prepare for lane closures, flagging operations, and overnight construction as the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and utility crews continue roadway improvement projects during the week of July 6th-10th, 2026.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed in work zones, remain alert for changing traffic patterns, and allow extra travel time when traveling through construction areas.

Montgomery County

Beginning Monday, July 6h, through Saturday, July 11th, crews will continue the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard intersection improvement project on State Route 13 between log miles 25.67 and 25.96. The project will require 24-hour single-lane closures in both the northbound and southbound directions each day.

On Monday, July 6h, utility crews will install a City of Erin water line along State Route 149 between log miles 1.61 and 2.15. Westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

The water line installation on State Route 149 will continue on Tuesday, July 7h, with westbound single-lane closures in effect from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

The final scheduled day of water line installation along State Route 149 is Thursday, July 9th, when westbound traffic will again be reduced to a single lane between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

On Monday, July 6th, utility crews will conduct overhead wire upgrades on State Route 237 near log mile 0. Flagging operations will control eastbound traffic between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

The overhead wire upgrade project on State Route 237 continues on Tuesday, July 7th, with daytime flagging operations remaining in place.

Drivers can also expect flagging operations on Wednesday, July 8th, as utility crews continue upgrading overhead power lines along State Route 237.

The final scheduled day of utility work on State Route 237 will be Thursday, July 9th, with flagging operations continuing from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

Davidson County

Beginning Monday, July 6th, overnight paving and shoulder stone work will take place on Interstate 24 between mile markers 32 and 40. Multiple lane closures in both directions are scheduled from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

The I-24 paving project continues on Tuesday, July 7th, with overnight multiple lane closures remaining in effect.

Overnight paving operations on I-24 will continue on Wednesday, July 8th, followed by additional work on Thursday, July 9th, and Friday, July 10th, with multiple lanes closed each night between 8:00pm and 5:00am.

On Interstate 40, crews will perform milling and paving between mile markers 208 and 210 beginning Monday, July 6th, with multiple lane closures in both directions from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

The overnight milling and paving project on I-40 will continue each night through Friday, July 10th, with motorists advised to expect delays during nighttime travel.

Bridge work on Interstate 65 between mile markers 94 and 99 will begin Monday, July 6th, as crews remove bridge beams associated with the State Route 4 project. Multiple lane closures are expected overnight from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

On Tuesday, July 7th, bridge beam removal will continue while additional work to set new bridge beams will require a single northbound lane closure overnight.

The I-65 bridge project continues on Wednesday, July 8th, with overnight bridge beam installation and removal operations resulting in lane closures through the work zone.

A paving project on State Route 1 between log miles 17 and 20 will begin Monday, July 6th, with multiple lane closures in all directions from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

The State Route 1 paving project will continue nightly through Friday, July 10th, with overnight lane closures remaining in place.

On State Route 106 (Hillsboro Pike), utility crews will install new traffic signal mast arms beginning Monday, July 6. Multiple lane closures affecting northbound and eastbound traffic are scheduled from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

Installation work on State Route 106 will continue each weekday through Friday, July 10th, with daytime lane closures expected.

Utility crews will also replace utility poles along State Route 11 between log miles 15 and 16 beginning Monday, July 6th. Southbound traffic will experience multiple lane closures between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

Pole replacement work on State Route 11 will continue daily through Friday, July 10th.

Striping operations on State Route 12 (Rosa Parks Boulevard) between log miles 0 and 4 will begin Monday, July 6th, with multiple lane closures in both directions scheduled overnight from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

The State Route 12 striping project will continue each night through Friday, July 10th, with motorists encouraged to use caution through the work zone.

Humphreys County

On Friday, July 10th, TDOT maintenance crews will perform crack sealing operations on State Route 13 between log miles 0 and 11.30. Flagging operations will be in effect beginning at 6:00am, and motorists should expect intermittent delays while work is underway.

TDOT reminds all motorists to slow down, avoid distractions, and watch for workers and equipment in construction zones. Drivers should expect delays in active work areas and consider alternate routes whenever possible.