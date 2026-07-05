Clarksville Obituary: David William Patterson

Clarksville, TN – David William Patterson, 73, of Jackson, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, June 28th, 2026, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.



David was born on December 4th, 1952, in Erin, Tennessee to the late W.C. Patterson and Estalene Patterson. He graduated from Houston County High School in 1970 and continued his education at Jackson State Community College. Throughout his career, David dedicated himself to serving others as a paramedic and health-care professional, touching countless lives with his compassion, skill, and unwavering commitment before his retirement.

David will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, infectious sense of humor, and gift for storytelling. David found joy in life’s simple pleasures and generously shared that joy with those around him. His laughter, kindness, and genuine love for people will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Randy Hinson.

He is survived by his son, Alex Patterson; his sister, Susan Hinson; his nephew, Randall Hinson (Kniki); his aunt, Eloise Weaver; several cousins; and a host of cherished friends whose lives were enriched by his friendship and generous spirit.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Nave Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00am and continue until the service at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

David’s legacy of compassion, laughter, and friendship will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. Though he will be greatly missed, his memory will continue to inspire smiles, stories, and gratitude for a life well lived.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com