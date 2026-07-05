Clarksville Obituary: David William Patterson

Clarksville, TN – David William Patterson, 73, of Jackson, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, June 28th, 2026, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
David was born on December 4th, 1952, in Erin, Tennessee to the late W.C. Patterson and Estalene Patterson. He graduated from Houston County High School in 1970 and continued his education at Jackson State Community College. Throughout his career, David dedicated himself to serving others as a paramedic and health-care professional, touching countless lives with his compassion, skill, and unwavering commitment before his retirement.
David will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, infectious sense of humor, and gift for storytelling. David found joy in life’s simple pleasures and generously shared that joy with those around him. His laughter, kindness, and genuine love for people will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Randy Hinson.
He is survived by his son, Alex Patterson; his sister, Susan Hinson; his nephew, Randall Hinson (Kniki); his aunt, Eloise Weaver; several cousins; and a host of cherished friends whose lives were enriched by his friendship and generous spirit.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at Nave Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00am and continue until the service at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
David’s legacy of compassion, laughter, and friendship will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. Though he will be greatly missed, his memory will continue to inspire smiles, stories, and gratitude for a life well lived.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com