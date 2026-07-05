Make This Delicious One-Pan Quick Lasagna for a Fast Weeknight Meal

Clarksville, TN – Quick Lasagna is the perfect answer when you’re craving a comforting, homemade Italian meal without spending hours in the kitchen. This easy one-pan recipe layers savory ground beef, rich tomato sauce, tender lasagna noodles, creamy cottage cheese, and plenty of melted mozzarella and Parmesan for a hearty, cheesy dinner the whole family will love.

Ready in just 45 minutes, this simplified lasagna delivers all the classic flavors of the traditional favorite with less time, fewer dishes, and minimal cleanup. Fragrant garlic, onions, basil, oregano, and fresh parsley create a flavorful sauce that pairs perfectly with the gooey, golden cheese topping.

Whether you’re preparing a busy weeknight dinner, feeding a hungry family, or looking for delicious leftovers, this quick lasagna is a satisfying meal that’s both budget-friendly and versatile. Easily customize the recipe by substituting ground turkey for the beef, adding beans for a vegetarian option, or using whole-grain lasagna noodles for an extra boost of fiber.

Warm, cheesy, and packed with comforting flavors, this quick lasagna is sure to become a regular favorite at your dinner table.

Quick Lasagna

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef (lean, 15% fat or less)

1 large onion (chopped)

1 clove garlic (minced )

2 cups tomato sauce (spaghettie sauce, dividied)

1/4 cup parsley (fresh, chopped)

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon basil

1 pint cottage cheese (low-fat)

2/3 cup mozzarella cheese (divided)

6 lasagna noodle (uncooked)

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

Instructions

In a 10-inch skillet or large saucepan, cook ground beef over medium-high heat (350 degrees F in an electric skillet) until it is no longer pink.

Drain the fat. Add the onion and cook until it is soft.

Add garlic, 1 cup of the spaghetti sauce, and herbs. Stir and spread the mixture evenly in the skillet.

Reduce the heat to low (200 degrees F in an electric skillet), spread cottage cheese over the mixture, and sprinkle with half of the mozzarella. Top with 4 noodles, breaking the remaining 2 to fill in the open spaces.

Pour remaining spaghetti sauce evenly over the top of noodles; gently press noodles down to moisten.

Cover and simmer 15 to 20 minutes until noodles are tender. Top with remaining mozzarella and parmesan cheese, cover and simmer 2 more minutes or until cheeses are melted.

Let stand covered for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Notes

Try whole-grain pasta for more fiber.

Try ground turkey or 2 cups of beans in place of the beef.

To drain ground beef: pour beef fat into a metal can (it won’t melt from the heat of the fat) or let it cool slightly and pour it over papers in the garbage can. Pouring beef fat down the sink can cause clogging.

Yield: 9 cups