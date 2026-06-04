Clarksville Obituary: Connie Anderson

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life Service for Connie Anderson, 65, of Clarksville, TN will be Friday, June 12th, 2026 at 1:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 12th, 2026 from 11:00am until the hour of service.

Connie was born on March 26th, 1961 in Columbia, SC to Thomas and Mary Harrison. She passed away on June 2nd, 2026. Connie enjoyed gardening, natural herbal remedies, and took great pride in caring for her hair. She loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed being around her children and grandchildren.

Whether it was a family gathering or a simple visit, Connie was happiest when surrounded by the people she loved. She always placed others before herself. Connie will be remembered for her caring heart and the kindness she showed to others throughout her life.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Anderson, Sr. Connie is survived by her mother, Mary Harrison, children, Kendra (Avan) Shanklin, Kenneth Anderson, Jr., Kenysha Anderson, and Kennie G Anderson, grandchildren, Kaleb Shanklin, David Brown, Isaiah “Sai” Anderson, Kenneth Anderson III, and Kenley Anderson, great- grandchildren, Maahes Shanklin and Messiah Shanklin, 3 sisters, 6 brothers, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Please visit Connie’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.