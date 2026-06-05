Austin Peay State University Names Taylor Boggs Assistant Men’s Golf Coach for 2026-27 Season

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU)’s head men’s golf coach Easton Key named Taylor Boggs the Governors’ assistant men’s golf coach ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Boggs comes from Itawamba Community College, where he was the head coach for the Indians for the last four seasons. He served as the head coach from the 2022 season onward and has helped develop players for opportunities beyond the junior college level. He has seen five ICC golfers advance their careers to the next level, while three players qualified for NJCAA Regionals as individuals.

Before arriving at ICC, Boggs served as an assistant coach at Delta State for the 2019-20 season. During his time with the Statesmen, he helped coach Zack Zediker, who won the Jack Nicklaus Award – one of college golf’s top individual honors.

Boggs brings collegiate playing experience, having spent two seasons at Louisiana-Monroe from 2011-13 following a standout junior and high school career with Itawamba Agricultural High School. He has earned multiple wins on the MJGA and Coca-Cola Junior Tours and posted several top-five finishes on the SJGT, Hurricane Junior Tour, and Arrowhead Junior Tour.

Boggs was a decorated high school golfer, winning three 4-A State Championships in 2007, 2009, and 2010, and finishing as a runner-up in 2011.

A native of Fulton, Mississippi, Boggs earned his bachelor’s in kinesiology from Mississippi State in 2017 and later earned his master’s in sport and human performance from Delta State in 2020.

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