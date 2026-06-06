Eagle Scout Project Creates “Rainbow Bridge” Pet Memorial Near Clarksville Veterinary Emergency & Specialty

Clarksville, TN – Soon-to-be Eagle Scout Nathaniel Leibold recently completed his Eagle Scout service project, a Pet Memorial and Remembrance Bridge that he designed and built with the help of family. The bridge, measuring 15 feet long by 4 feet wide, embodies the concept of a “Rainbow Bridge” and now stands at 685 Kennedy Lane near Clarksville Veterinary Emergency & Specialty, (CVES).

The project was inspired by the loss of Leibold’s dog, Jax. “He was an amazing dog,” Leibold said. “Jax was a big part of our family for about ten years – since I was seven years old. We brought him from Florida with us when we moved here. He was close to my parents, my brothers, and me.

“I wanted to create a place for pet owners to come and remember their beloved family pets. A place where they can display their pet’s collar and celebrate them. We are just dedicating the bridge today, but it has been here for a couple of months. Already, several collars have been placed.”

Upon researching the project, Leibold discovered that this sort of project had been done before, but with more available space, he was able to make his bridge a bit bigger. “The people at CVES were so kind. They welcomed us with open arms and treated Jax like he was a member of their own family. So, I contacted them and asked if we could do the project here.”

CVES’s Angie Berrigan said, “We were happy to work with Nathan on this. He reached out in the Fall, and we told him we were more than honored for him to include us in this special project. He has been a pleasure to work with.”

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