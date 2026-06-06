Clarksville Obituary: Brenda Hall

Clarksville, TN – Brenda (Yarbrough) Hall, devoted wife, cherished mother, grandmother, and devoted sister, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 4th, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 5th, 1947, Brenda’s life was deeply rooted in the values of family and community, which she held dear throughout her years.

Brenda’s early years were shaped by her upbringing in a family that valued hard work and connection to nature. Growing up, she spent countless hours fishing and working alongside her parents at Yarbrough’s Fish Market. This foundation fostered a lifelong connection to fishing, an activity she continued to enjoy with great enthusiasm well into adulthood.

Additionally, Brenda found joy in playing Bingo, a pastime that brought her both fun and camaraderie. Family was the cornerstone of Brenda’s life, and her love for each of her family members was evident to all who knew her. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Sam Hall, whose partnership was a source of strength and joy.

Brenda’s children—Billy Beck (Mary Jo), Tommy Beck, Anita Whitaker (Sam), and Tracee Krahn (Kurtis)—each reflect the warmth and dedication she instilled. She also embraced her children by marriage, Lori Balthrop (Randy) and Kelly Biggs (Michael), as integral parts of the family tapestry. Her legacy continues vividly through her grandchildren: James Beck (Heather), Terra Gonzales (Daniel), Ashley Koltoff (Greg), Chelsea Krahn (Tanner Mobley), Jesse Beck (Ashton), Christopher Johnson, Bradley Lee (Tom), Tyler Balthrop (Ericka), Sara Rain McKay (Jack), and Devlin Beck, and her siblings: Faye Ellis, Rusty Yarbrough, Gary Yarbrough, and Lonnie Yarbrough. Brenda’s affection extended warmly to a host of great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored and treasured deeply, witnessing the growth of her family with pride and joy.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall Yarbrough and Helen Green Yarbrough, whose influence shaped her values and character from the beginning. She also mourned the loss of her grandson, Josh Beck, and her sisters, Barbara Holt and Connie Yarbrough, all whose memory was held dearly in her heart.

Brenda’s family will receive friends at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home from 3:00pm to 6:00pm on Sunday, June 7th and again from 11:00am until 1:00pm on Monday, June 8th. The Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00pm at the funeral home chapel with the Rev. David Mackens officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Rye’s Chapel Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be James Beck, Jesse Beck, Ashley Koltoff, Kurtis Krahn, Sam Whitaker, and Randy Balthrop with honorary pallbearers, Gary Yarbrough, Vern Wilson, and Kenneth Ellis

Throughout her life, Brenda Hall exemplified kindness, warmth, and an unwavering commitment to those she loved. Her presence will be profoundly missed by her family and all who had the honor of knowing her. In her passing, we celebrate a life well-lived, rich with love, devotion, and cherished memories that will continue to inspire and uphold her family for generations to come.