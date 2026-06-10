Oak Grove Racing Card Marred by Accident, Featured Trot Ruled No Contest

Oak Grove, KY – The $17,000 featured trot on the Tuesday, June 9th, 2026, card at Oak Grove was declared a no contest following an accident on the last turn involving two horses, both of which emerged uninjured. – The $17,000 featured trot on the Tuesday, June 9th, 2026, card at Oak Grove was declared a no contest following an accident on the last turn involving two horses, both of which emerged uninjured.

The incident took place around the last turn when first-over Youngblood (driven by Archie Buford) took a bad step just outside of the leader Herecomesdajudge (Tyler Miller) and tumbled to the ground. Buford managed to roll off of the bike and remain behind his horse while Outbound Train (Marvin Luna) came through to the inside just close enough for Luna to get dumped out of the bike.

Outrider Lacy Toennies swiftly raced to the scene to catch Outbound Train in the stretch, and with the field scattered to the finish, the judges declared the race a no-contest. Along with the horses exiting the incident uninjured, both drivers, Archie Buford and Marvin Luna, were up and walking immediately, but Luna was transported to the hospital for precautionary evaluation. As of Tuesday night, Luna was discharged from the hospital, clear of injuries.

Handsome Stranger (Devon Tharps) found the winner’s circle earlier on the card in the $16,000 featured pace, leading every step in a 1:51.2 mile. Tharps asserted the Per Engblom trainee out of post 5 and cleared command to a :26.2 first quarter before grabbing a breather to a :55.2 half, at which point 6-5 favorite Funky Buddha (Tony Dinges) tipped off the pylons from third to challenge for the lead.

Handsome Stranger endured the pressure through three-quarters in 1:23 and easily repelled the favorite spinning for home to register a 1-1/4-length win while Funky Buddha held second from fast-closing Coup Station (Atlee Bender) in third and Seeitsayit (Joey Putnam) even wider in fourth.

A 4-year-old gelding by Tall Dark Stranger-Silk Beach, Handsome Stranger won his first race from six starts this season and collected his fifth win from 36 starts in his career, earning $241,392 for owners Morrison Racing Stables, Brian Gordon, and Stephen Gordon. He paid $6.64 to win.

Live racing resumes at Oak Grove on Monday, June 15th, with the third preliminary of Kentucky Sire Stakes for 4-year-olds. First-race post time is 1:10pm CT.

Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel is located at 777 Winners Way in Oak Grove, KY.