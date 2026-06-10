Clarksville Obituary: Arnold E. Henson

Clarksville, TN – Arnold E. Henson, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away surrounded by the love of family and friends.

Arnold will be remembered for his kindness, strength of character, and the impact he made on those who knew him. His life touched many, and his memory will continue to live on through the family members, friends, and community he leaves behind.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Thursday, June 11th, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, located at 1209 Madison Street in Clarksville. Visitation will be held from 10:00am until 1:00pm.

A Celebration of Life service will begin at 1:00pm on Thursday, June 11th, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Following the service, Arnold will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Clarksville.

The family extends its heartfelt appreciation to all who have offered prayers, support, and expressions of sympathy during this difficult time.

Arnold’s legacy of love, friendship, and cherished memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.