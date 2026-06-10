Nashville Brewskis Extend Winning Streak to Four with 8-5 Victory Over Durham Bulls

Nashville tied it all up again, scoring four runs in the bottom of the third inning. After Williams drew a leadoff walk and Cooper Pratt grounded into forceout which kept him on base, Luis Lara ripped an RBI-single into left field and scored Pratt. Baddoo tallied his first triple of the season on a long floater to left field and crossed home Lara for the two-run deficit. Luis Matos hit a soft blooper into right center field, scoring Baddoo for the 5-4 Durham lead. Two at-bats later, Brock Wilken concluded the third inning run parade on an RBI-single and scored Matos for the 5-5 tie.

The Sounds punched in three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, taking their first lead of the game as Greg Jones led off the frame with his third double of the season into left field. Pratt ripped an RBI-single passed the third basemen and knocked in Jones to make it 6-5. After Lara grounded out, Baddoo capped off the fourth with a two-run moonshot to right field, giving Nashville the 8-5 lead. Baddoo earned his second consecutive 3-RBI night, going 2-for-3 with two runs.

Wichrowski ended his night allowing five runs (four in the third inning) and punching out six batters in five innings of work. Gerson Garabito made his second appearance of the season (first at First Horizon Park) and worked 1.2 scoreless innings, adding two strikeouts. Reiss Knehr replaced Garabito in the top of the seventh inning with two outs in the frame and struck out former Sound Oliver Dunn.

Craig Yoho relieved Knehr in the top of the eighth inning and tossed yet another scoreless inning, adding two strikeouts in the process. Yoho came out for the ninth inning and shut the Bulls down in 1-2-3 fashion as the pitching staff retired 14 straight Bulls hitters to get the 8-5 win for the Sounds. Yoho earned his fourth save with the team and extended his streak of not allowing an earned run to 14 consecutive games (17.2 IP), tying Brian Fitzpatrick for the team-high.