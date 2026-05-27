Tennessee Highway Patrol Reports Dramatic Drop in Memorial Day Traffic Fatalities Across Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) investigated only one traffic fatality statewide during the 2026 Memorial Day holiday travel period, according to preliminary results. This is a significant decrease from the eight fatalities reported during last year’s holiday weekend

During this holiday period, state troopers responded to 776 crashes across Tennessee, including 205 injury crashes, and assisted 454 motorists on state roadways.

State officials say the sharp decline in fatalities reflects Tennesseans and travelers driving through the state making safer choices behind the wheel by slowing down, wearing seat belts, and driving responsibly during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

“This Memorial Day weekend showed what can happen when people make safety a priority,” said Jeff Long. “We saw drivers across Tennessee slowing down, buckling up, and making better decisions behind the wheel. That likely saved lives. While we are encouraged by these numbers, one life lost is still one too many, and our mission to make Tennessee roads safer continues every day.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol increased enforcement efforts during the holiday weekend with a focus on impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belt enforcement. Troopers maintained a visible presence on interstates and state highways throughout the holiday travel period.

“This was one of the safest Memorial Day travel weekends Tennessee has seen in years,” said THP Colonel Matt Perry. “Our troopers witnessed more drivers wearing seat belts, reducing speeds, and making responsible decisions behind the wheel. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and Tennesseans deserve credit for helping make our roadways safer this holiday weekend.”

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security reminds motorists that simple decisions such as wearing a seat belt, putting down the phone and reducing speed can make the difference between life and death.

Note: These are preliminary statistics and could change as other agencies report their crash data for analysis. These numbers reflect crashes worked by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

To see the statistics for your county, visit TITAN’s homepage at:

www.tn.gov/safety/stats/dashboards/trafficfatality.html

For more information about the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, visit tn.gov/safety.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.