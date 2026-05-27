Clarksville Obituary: John Ralph Cornett

Clarksville, TN – John Ralph Cornett, age 82, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully on May 22nd, 2026. Born in Dalton, GA to Hoke and Josphine Cornett. He was survived by two of his many siblings along with many nieces and nephews.

After high school, John joined in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1966 and serviced in the Vietnam War. He proudly served as a member of the Naval Construction Force (NCF) Seabees.

John was a man who lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed working on cars, racing motorcycles, and cooking for others. He was a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Union and was a craftsman; creating handmade knives and belt buckles for many.

His remains will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery in Canton, GA.

Please visit John’s online guest book at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.