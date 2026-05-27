APSU Expands Support for Transfer Students with Centralized Services

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) is optimizing its support for transfer students with the launch of Transfer Enrollment Services and Advisement, a formalized office dedicated to guiding them through their move to APSU.

Transfer Enrollment Services and Advisement brings the university’s existing transfer enrollment and advising functions into a single team.

Its professional staff members offer comprehensive support through each student’s first semester, including:

Promptly evaluating transfer transcripts in conjunction with the Office of the Registrar

Reviewing nontraditional credit, including CLEP (College Level Examination Program) and other approved learning experiences

Assisting with course substitutions and academic planning

Providing personalized advisement

Ensuring a smooth handoff to a student’s academic college

The office serves a broad range of students, including those transferring from Tennessee community colleges, four-year institutions, and sister universities, military-affiliated students, adult learners returning to school, and students reconnecting with their education after time away.

“Transfer students have always been a priority at Austin Peay State University, and we’re building on that foundation to deliver a more seamless, student-centered experience,” said Amy Corlew, assistant provost for enrollment management. “Whether transferring from a community college, another institution, or returning after time away from higher education, students will receive personalized support through admissions counseling, timely transfer credit evaluation, and coordinated advisement.”

Bringing these functions under one team means students no longer have to coordinate between separate offices for admissions, credit evaluation and advising questions.

“The Transfer Enrollment Services and Advisement Office is committed to removing barriers, simplifying processes, and helping students transition efficiently to APSU while staying on track toward degree completion and academic success,” she said. “Be a Gov and take the next step with confidence through a transfer experience built to support your goals from admission to graduation.”

Transfer students with 12 or more credit hours are welcome through the Transfer Advantage Program, designed to help them succeed from day one. Students transferring with fewer than 12 credit hours are served under separate criteria; an admissions counselor can provide details.

Austin Peay State University continues to offer transfer-specific scholarships to make higher education more affordable:

The Austin Peay Promise Scholarship provides up to $4,000 annually for students transferring from a Tennessee Board of Regents community college or Hopkinsville Community College with at least 30 transfer credit hours and a minimum 3.0 GPA.

The Dean’s Transfer Scholarship offers $2,000 annually for two years for students from four-year institutions or non-Tennessee Board of Regents community colleges with at least 24 transfer credit hours and a minimum 3.0 GPA.

First-time transfer students with a family member who attended or currently attends APSU may receive a one-time $1,000 Alumni Legacy Scholarship.

“Transfer students coming to Austin Peay State University, whether from a community college, another four-year institution, military service, the workforce, or returning to complete a degree after time away, are an essential part of who we are as a university,” said Dr. Mitchell L. Cordova, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Their experiences, perspectives, and goals enrich our campus community, and we have a responsibility to ensure their transition to APSU is clear, supportive, and academically meaningful. Through Transfer Enrollment Services and Advisement, we are strengthening our commitment to helping transfer students receive the personalized guidance, timely credit evaluation, and high-quality education they expect from Austin Peay State University.”

Transfer students have access to campus support resources, including:

Student Life and Engagement offers organization membership, leadership opportunities and campus events to help students thrive (apsu.edu/student-life)

The Newton Military Family Resource Center provides resources, benefits assistance and community for military-affiliated students and their families ( apsu.edu/mva )

For information about Transfer Enrollment Services and Advisement, visit the office’s website here.

About Austin Peay State University

Austin Peay State University (APSU) in Clarksville, Tennessee, is a leading Southeastern higher education institution. It offers over 50 graduate and 125 undergraduate degrees, including the country’s first registered apprenticeship for teaching and doctoral degrees in psychological counseling and educational leadership.

Named after Clarksville native and former Tennessee Governor Austin Peay, the university’s Clarksville campus spans 195 acres downtown. APSU also operates a campus at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and is Tennessee’s leading provider for military-affiliated students, who represent over 33% of the student body.