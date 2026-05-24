CMCSS Adult High School Class of 2026 Celebrates Graduation at APSU Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Excitement, pride, and celebration filled the air on May 20th, 2026, as the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System held the Adult High School Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2026 at the Dunn Center on the campus of Austin Peay State University.

The ceremony began at 12:00pm as graduates entered the arena during the processional to the traditional sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance.” Many of the graduates, mostly high school-aged students, could barely contain their excitement as they laughed, smiled, waved to family members, and celebrated the major milestone with classmates.

Once everyone was seated, the graduates stood proudly for the Pledge of Allegiance by Ms. Roslin Gibson, followed by the “Star-Spangled Banner”. Family members and friends packed the Dunn Center, many holding phones and cameras ready to capture every memorable moment.

Dr. Kim Sigears welcomed everyone to the ceremony and introduced special guests, recognizing the support system that helped the students reach graduation day. The audience responded with applause as the graduates looked ahead to receiving the diplomas they had worked hard to earn.

CMCSS Director of Schools Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder officially accepted the Class of 2026, congratulating the students on their accomplishment and encouraging them as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives.

The ceremony’s biggest moment arrived with the presentation of diplomas by Mr. Lloyd Johnson. One by one, graduates crossed the stage to loud cheers from proud parents, siblings, grandparents, and friends. Each diploma represented years of hard work, dedication, and determination.

Following the diploma presentation, graduates participated in the turning of the tassels, officially marking their transition into graduates. Moments later, caps flew into the air as students erupted with joy and celebrated the achievement together.

As the ceremony concluded, graduates exited the Dunn Center to the music of “Procession of the Nobles.” Smiles filled the room as students laughed, hugged one another, and reflected on a day they will never forget.

Outside the venue, families and friends waited eagerly to congratulate the graduates with hugs, flowers, photos, and words of encouragement. The celebration continued well beyond the ceremony as the Class of 2026 celebrated a milestone that marked the end of one journey and the beginning of another.

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