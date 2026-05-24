Clarksville Obituary: Shelley Ann Gibson

Clarksville, TN – Shelley Ann Gibson, age 53, of Madisonville, KY, passed away on Wednesday, May 20th, 2026.

She was born on January 24th, 1973, in Colorado Springs, CO, to her loving parents James Mack Kinder and Karen Ann Gallegos.

There will be a Memorial Service celebrating her life at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home on Friday, May 29th, 2026, at 2:00pm with Pastor Hunter Hanson officiating. Family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the time of service on Friday.

Shelley is preceded in death by her father James Kinder, and sister; Kimberlie Rowshan.

She leaves behind her loving husband; Darrell Gibson, dear mother; Karen Ann Gallegos and Stepfather Rick Gallegos, loving daughter; Sidney Lewis, as well as two nephews and one niece. She will be dearly missed by her loving Beagle; Abby.

Shelley loved life, her family, sports and animals. She loved golf and was the Clarksville Golf City Amateur Women’s champion twice. Shelley also scored a 59 at Eastland Green course, which is a record that still stands. She graduated from Northwest Highschool in 1991 and obtained a golf scholarship to play for the University of Tennessee, where she obtained her Bachelor’s Degree.

Shelley was very proud of winning the Tennessee Women’s Amateur Golf Championship three times. From college she went on to play professional golf for the Cactus League in Arizona. Shelley also loved softball and was a fan of all UT Women’s Sports. Shelley was also a lover of animals and was known to take home many strays.

In Lieu of Flowers family requests donations be made to the Humane Society of Clarksville Area.

Condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com

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