Clarksville Obituary: Shelley Ann Gibson

Clarksville, TN – Shelley Ann Gibson, age 53, of Madisonville, KY, passed away on Wednesday, May 20th, 2026.
She was born on January 24th, 1973, in Colorado Springs, CO, to her loving parents James Mack Kinder and Karen Ann Gallegos.
There will be a Memorial Service celebrating her life at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home on Friday, May 29th, 2026, at 2:00pm with Pastor Hunter Hanson officiating. Family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the time of service on Friday.
Shelley is preceded in death by her father James Kinder, and sister; Kimberlie Rowshan.
She leaves behind her loving husband; Darrell Gibson, dear mother; Karen Ann Gallegos and Stepfather Rick Gallegos, loving daughter; Sidney Lewis, as well as two nephews and one niece. She will be dearly missed by her loving Beagle; Abby.
Shelley loved life, her family, sports and animals. She loved golf and was the Clarksville Golf City Amateur Women’s champion twice. Shelley also scored a 59 at Eastland Green course, which is a record that still stands. She graduated from Northwest Highschool in 1991 and obtained a golf scholarship to play for the University of Tennessee, where she obtained her Bachelor’s Degree.
Shelley was very proud of winning the Tennessee Women’s Amateur Golf Championship three times. From college she went on to play professional golf for the Cactus League in Arizona. Shelley also loved softball and was a fan of all UT Women’s Sports. Shelley was also a lover of animals and was known to take home many strays.
In Lieu of Flowers family requests donations be made to the Humane Society of Clarksville Area.
Condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com
To order memorial trees in memory of Shelley Ann Gibson, please visit our tree store.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com